For third consecutive year, Jockey named to adoption-friendly workplace list
For third consecutive year, Jockey named to adoption-friendly workplace list

For the third year in a row, Kenosha-based Jockey International has been named one of the nation's most adoption-friendly employers.

The company was named to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption 2020 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces List. The foundation recognizes organizations with robust adoption benefit programs. It was the third consecutive appearance on the list for the company. Thomas is the founder of the Wendy's hamburger chain.

The 2020 list includes organizations representing 23 industries. Jockey comes in at No. 77 in the Top 100 list and No. 4 in the Consumer Products category.

Jockey supports employees who adopt children by offering a generous reimbursement program and up to six weeks of paid adoption leave. The company also supports adoption through its charitable initiative Jockey Being Family, providing funding to nonprofit organizations that provide post-adoption services on both local and national levels.

“Every day we work to ensure that adoptive families get the support they need and that starts with working parents across our company and foundation,” said Debra S. Waller, chairman and CEO, Jockey and founder, Jockey Being Family. Waller was adopted as an infant and started the foundation in 2005. “Adoption is not an event, but a lifelong journey and we passionately provide adoption resources to employees to lend a helping hand at the beginning of that journey.”

Lake County-based Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Pharmaceuticals, both major employers of Kenosha County residents, also made the Dave Thomas Foundation list.

