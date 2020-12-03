Forest Park School secretary retires after four decades

You could say that Denise Villalobos spent her whole life in school.
The ink was barely dry on her graduation diploma from Bradford High School when, at age 19, Villalobos was asked to work as a secretary at her alma mater.
So began a four-decades-plus career during which she served as secretary for five Kenosha Unified schools.
On Nov. 6, the 59-year-old Villalobos left the school office at Forest Park Elementary School where she had spent the last 18 years, retiring to await the imminent birth of her second grandchild.
But her departure was not without a bit of sadness, she said in a recent telephone interview. “I loved working with the kids and loved being part of a school family.”
With 40 and-a-half years under her belt, Villalobos was one of the district’s longest serving school secretaries, reports Tanya Ruder, KUSD communications officer.
Villalobos’ extensive career began when she was attending Gateway Technical College for secretarial science. “I got called to do some secretarial work at Bradford because a former teacher had put in a good word for me.”
Leaving her studies, Villalobos went to work full time at Bradford. The advantages of being a school secretary were clear once she married and had children, she said. “It was an ideal situation of being off in summer and for holidays,” she said.
In addition to Forest Park and Bradford, Villalobos’ postings have included Grant Elementary School, Whittier Elementary School and Tremper High School.
Her 40 years translate to two generations of students with whom she has worked. Her own daughter, Angela Hoffman, is currently a teacher at Forest Park. “I never dreamed I’d be working with my daughter,” Villalobos said.
Villalobos says she took the most satisfaction from working at the elementary schools. “I just loved to mother the younger children,” she said.
Villalobos did much more than hold the hands of young students coming into school offices looking for assistance. Her role as secretary encompassed a wide range of duties, from ordering lunches to dispensing medications.
Ms. Jody Cascio, Forest Park principal, had this to say about her former staff member:
“Denise committed an immense amount of time and love serving the staff, students and families of Forest Park, and that level of dedication and care will be extremely difficult to replace. She did her job with great precision, but her true impact can be witnessed in the relationships and connections she made with everyone she met. There will not ever be another Ms. Denise!”
Showing their appreciation for Villalobos’ care and attention to her duties, fellow staffers went all out during her final week at Forest Park.
“One day they made a vinyl banner with as many of my old school staff IDs as they could find; another day my whole yard was flocked with flamingos.”
Three-part goodbye
Her last day was a three-part goodbye. “In the morning when kids were outside I was called to go out of a certain door and all of the students were lined up outside like I was doing a final walk through,” she said.
After school staff presented her goodbye gifts in the gym, surprising her with a live video visit from her son who is a captain at West Point Academy, New York.
The cherry on top, however, was a car parade comprised of students and their families and former colleagues from around the district.
While staff lined the sidewalk, cars with students, parents and friends drove by to wish Villalobos well, some students handing her handmade farewell cards.
“My principal said there would be (a car parade), but I thought it might be just a few people. It was really overwhelming; I was flabbergasted.”
Villalobos had planned to retire this year but was concerned when the pandemic shut down schools, in the spring. “I would have been very sad if I had had to retire and couldn’t see the kids again,” she said.
Asked what was the most challenging aspect of her job, Villalobos said, “Honestly I have to tell you I loved my job; I wouldn’t have done it for over 40 years if I hadn’t.”
And her favorite part?
“The friendships with students and their families,” she answered readily. “It’s rewarding to me that kids still recognize me and to have kids wherever you go shout ‘Miss Denise!’”
