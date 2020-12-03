Forest Park School secretary retires after four decades

“One day they made a vinyl banner with as many of my old school staff IDs as they could find; another day my whole yard was flocked with flamingos.”

Three-part goodbye

Her last day was a three-part goodbye. “In the morning when kids were outside I was called to go out of a certain door and all of the students were lined up outside like I was doing a final walk through,” she said.

After school staff presented her goodbye gifts in the gym, surprising her with a live video visit from her son who is a captain at West Point Academy, New York.

The cherry on top, however, was a car parade comprised of students and their families and former colleagues from around the district.

While staff lined the sidewalk, cars with students, parents and friends drove by to wish Villalobos well, some students handing her handmade farewell cards.

“My principal said there would be (a car parade), but I thought it might be just a few people. It was really overwhelming; I was flabbergasted.”

Villalobos had planned to retire this year but was concerned when the pandemic shut down schools, in the spring. “I would have been very sad if I had had to retire and couldn’t see the kids again,” she said.