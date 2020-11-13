Forgianni name lives on with HarborMarket; founder's daughter named executive director

The legacy of Kenosha HarborMarket founder and former longtime Kenosha Common Market Board of Directors President Ray Forgianni will continue through his daughter.

Andrea Forgianni was named this week as executive director as the organization prepares for the 2021 outdoor season.

Ray Forgianni, who died Sept. 26 from complications of COVID-19, founded the HarborMarket in 2003. He worked as city planner and director of development for the City of Kenosha for 33 years before he retired in 2006.

His daughter said in a news release that she is excited to move into her new role.

"As a Kenosha native, I am thrilled to serve as the executive director of Kenosha's HarborMarket," she said. "Holding this position is bittersweet, of course, since my role carries with it most of the responsibilities that once were my dad's.

"It's still hard to believe that he's gone. I miss him, our conversations and his infectious smile and spirit. He was a fighter up to the very end. I think that he knew we would be OK," she said.

Andrea Forgianni, who has 10 years experience working with nonprofit organizations and seven with the HarborMarket, added she believes that her father's presence will be felt by visitors when the 19th season opens next May.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}