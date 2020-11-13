Forgianni name lives on with HarborMarket; founder's daughter named executive director

The legacy of Kenosha HarborMarket founder and former longtime Kenosha Common Market Board of Directors President Ray Forgianni will continue through his daughter.
Andrea Forgianni was named this week as executive director as the organization prepares for the 2021 outdoor season.
Ray Forgianni, who died Sept. 26 from complications of COVID-19, founded the HarborMarket in 2003. He worked as city planner and director of development for the City of Kenosha for 33 years before he retired in 2006.
His daughter said in a news release that she is excited to move into her new role.
"As a Kenosha native, I am thrilled to serve as the executive director of Kenosha's HarborMarket," she said. "Holding this position is bittersweet, of course, since my role carries with it most of the responsibilities that once were my dad's.
"It's still hard to believe that he's gone. I miss him, our conversations and his infectious smile and spirit. He was a fighter up to the very end. I think that he knew we would be OK," she said.
Andrea Forgianni, who has 10 years experience working with nonprofit organizations and seven with the HarborMarket, added she believes that her father's presence will be felt by visitors when the 19th season opens next May.
"It was somewhat poetic that he died on the last day of our outdoor season, just blocks away from the market," she said. "His spirit will continue to be part of the HarborMarket, including when we open this spring, and Kenosha will reap the benefits of his work for years to come."
Other officers named
In addition to hiring Andrea Forgianni, the HarborMarket Board of Directors also named new officers for 2021. Elected were President Kristeen Morgenroth, Vice President John Collins, Secretary Lynda Ruffolo and Treasurer Theodore Ruffalo.
"We appreciate those in Kenosha and the regional community — especially our vendors, customers and city and county governmental officials — who have continued to support HarborMarket, especially through the tumultuous times of this past summer," Morgenroth said.
"HarborMarket, like many public events in Kenosha during the summer, was affected by both social unrest and COVID-19. As the community continues to heal, the HarborMarket organization has a sound operating plan in place for 2021, and it will continue to work with local health officials if further operational changes are required next spring."
The HarborMarket is planned to continue at its longtime location on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets and Place de Douai.
