Former alderman files lawsuit against District Attorney's Office

“There’s nothing that says we’ve hidden records in the lawsuit. I’m not aware of anybody being angered (in the office). I’m not aware of any false statements that have been made toward him, and if he has a complaint about that, certainly there are ways he can complain about that.”

Specific allegations

In his lawsuit, Mathewson claims that Assistant District Attorney James Kraus has made “many disparaging comments about (Matthewson) in the last several months, including in public via social media and in private to attorneys, and even in court on the record.”

Mathewson cited a May 27 letter that Kraus sent to Kenosha Attorney Terry Rose that accused Mathewson of misconduct. The letter accused Mathewson of “aggressively attempting to interview a witness in a felony matter even after an attorney for the victim said Mathewson didn’t have permission,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit further states the accusations in that letter are “absolutely false.”