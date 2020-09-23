Former Alderman Kevin Mathewson and Kenosha Guard, along with Facebook, face federal lawsuit

Former Kenosha Alderman Kevin Mathewson, the self-appointed leader of the Kenosha Guard militia group, is being sued along with Facebook and Kyle Rittenhouse in the aftermath of shootings that left two protesters dead.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court Tuesday, names Mathewson and the Kenosha Guard, Facebook, the right-wing group the Boogaloo Bois and Ryan Balch, a member of the Boogaloo Bois who said he was in Kenosha along with Rittenhouse before the shootings.
The suit’s plaintiffs include Hannah Gittings, the life partner of Silver Lake resident Anthony Huber, one of the two men killed by Rittenhouse. They also include a Milwaukee woman who said she was harassed and threatened by militia members at the protests, and Kenosha residents Christopher McNeal and Nathan Peet.
According to the suit, Peet witnessed Huber’s killing and attempted to help him as he died. McNeal, according to the suit, was threatened at gunpoint at the protest.
The suit, using Reconstruction-era amendments that bar people from conspiring for the purpose of depriving people of equal protection under laws, alleges Mathewson and militia members conspired to deprive people of their constitutional rights with the help of Facebook.
The suit includes Facebook posts by Mathewson as administrator of the Kenosha Guard Facebook page asking “patriots” to come to Kenosha “to take up arms and defend our city from evil thugs” on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.
“These call to arms, as one might infer, are not met with the responsible consideration of concerned citizens, but by violent, racist rhetoric in which militia members promise to shoot protesters, their desire to literally kill people displayed for all to see,” the suit alleges.
The suit includes screenshots of comments on the Kenosha Militia page like “I fully plan to kill looters and rioters tonight” and “now it’s time to switch to real bullets” and “use hollow points, they expand on contact.”
Another commenter on the page states “armed and ready. Shoot to kill tonight.”
Another stated “Leave a pile of them and burn the bodies, that’ll make them open their eyes.”
“The violent threats are not disavowed by the administrators of these Facebook sites who proclaim themselves, as in the case with Defendant Kevin Mathewson, to be the commander of the Kenosha Guard; rather, they are adopted through likes and shares as well as promoted to elected officials and law enforcement as emblematic of their militia’s strength.”
Mathewson posted a letter to Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, stating that he was mobilizing the Kenosha Guard and had 3,000 people who said they would attend and be posted in “Uptown, downtown, and the entrances to other neighborhoods.”
The Kenosha Guard's call for militia members was publicized by right-wing media including the website InfoWars.
That night, 17-year-old Rittenhouse of Antioch came to the city as a self-appointed militia member. During the night, Rittenhouse shot three people, killing 26-year-old Huber and 36-year-old Kenosha resident Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha. He has since been charged with multiple counts of homicide and attempted homicide. His attorneys say he was defending himself when he shot the men, and the teenager has been celebrated as a hero by some gun rights advocates.
Facebook received more than 400 complaints and flags about the Kenosha Guard site and event page “with the reporters expressing that they were deeply concerned that the Kenosha Guard was going out that night looking to intimidate and injure people protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake,” the lawsuit states. “In other words, Facebook received more than 400 warnings that what did happen was going to occur.”
According to the suit, 66% of the “violation of community standards” reports Facebook received the day Mathewson posted the Kenosha Guard event were about Mathewson’s page.
Days later, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued a public apology, saying it was an “operational mistake” that the Kenosha Guard page was not removed. The page, and Mathewson’s personal page, have since been taken down.
Mathewson has said in interviews after the shootings that he stands by his decision to put out a call for militia members. He has said he did not know Rittenhouse and that he had not interacted with him that night.
“Facebook claimed there were no direct links between his accounts and the Kenosha Guard page. However, common sense - and likely, further discovery - counsels that Rittenhouse would not have known about or traveled to Kenosha but for the Call to Arms having been widely publicized,” the lawsuit states.
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Medics
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
