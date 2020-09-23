Former Alderman Kevin Mathewson and Kenosha Guard, along with Facebook, face federal lawsuit

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Kenosha Alderman Kevin Mathewson, the self-appointed leader of the Kenosha Guard militia group, is being sued along with Facebook and Kyle Rittenhouse in the aftermath of shootings that left two protesters dead.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court Tuesday, names Mathewson and the Kenosha Guard, Facebook, the right-wing group the Boogaloo Bois and Ryan Balch, a member of the Boogaloo Bois who said he was in Kenosha along with Rittenhouse before the shootings.

The suit’s plaintiffs include Hannah Gittings, the life partner of Silver Lake resident Anthony Huber, one of the two men killed by Rittenhouse. They also include a Milwaukee woman who said she was harassed and threatened by militia members at the protests, and Kenosha residents Christopher McNeal and Nathan Peet.

According to the suit, Peet witnessed Huber’s killing and attempted to help him as he died. McNeal, according to the suit, was threatened at gunpoint at the protest.

The suit, using Reconstruction-era amendments that bar people from conspiring for the purpose of depriving people of equal protection under laws, alleges Mathewson and militia members conspired to deprive people of their constitutional rights with the help of Facebook.