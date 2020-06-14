Former Bradford students call on KUSD to require race and diversity training

“I don’t think it was necessarily that they kept it under wraps. Sometimes, it was passive,” she said.

At Bradford, she said, there was no space where they could talk about the issues of race, police brutality and “the really dark parts of American history.”

“When it would come up, everyone would get tense. Everything would get awkward. And you could feel it in the air,” said Egbo. “There was nowhere safe to say, ‘This is what racism is. This is what racism is. This is what it looks like.”

Egbo and Christmas, both honors students who also took advanced placement courses in high school, were usually the only students of color in their classes. They spoke about the frustration of not seeing students or teachers like them and not learning about the experiences of people like them in curriculum. Often they felt “othered” by teachers who would comment on how they were “great students” who were nothing like the students of color in regular classes.

“Your teachers should not be saying stuff like that to you at all,” Egbo said.

Teach black history

Christmas questioned the lack of black history beyond what has been sanitized in a curriculum they said clearly favors their white counterparts.