Former Bradford student's homicide trial set for October

The much-delayed trial of a teenager accused of stabbing a classmate to death at Bradford High School is now scheduled for October.
Timothy Carson, now 18, was 15 years old when he was charged in April 2017 for the stabbing death of his former friend Dez’Jon Taylor. Carson is alleged to have stabbed Taylor, 15, in the chest with a pocketknife after Taylor punched him after confronting Carson in a Bradford study hall. Taylor died days later.
Carson is charged with second-degree intentional homicide.
He has been in custody since the day of the stabbing. The case had a series of legal challenges along the way, including a defense effort to move it into juvenile court through a reverse-waiver process. In Wisconsin, juveniles are automatically charged as adults in homicide cases, but the defense can try to move the case into the juvenile system. In Carson’s case, a judge rejected the reverse waiver after a series of hearings.
The case was then scheduled to go to trial in May 2019, but the state requested the trial be delayed to allow more time to find an expert witness that could counter a defense expert. Since then, Carson’s original defense attorney left the case due to a conflict of interest after Carson was involved in another case involving a jailhouse fight.
In February, the court appointed two private attorneys to represent Carson.
At a hearing Monday held through video conference, defense attorney Patrick Cafferty said he and his associate have received all of the discovery in the case and working through it.
“We are happy to set a trial date, but ask that it be no earlier than September,” he said.
All jury trials in Wisconsin are currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judge Mary K. Wagner set a new trial date for Oct. 12. Wagner said attorneys should be prepared to be handling multiple jury trials once courts resume their typical operations this summer.
“I think we are going to have trials every single Monday in every single courtroom,” she said.
