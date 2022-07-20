Former Carthage College professor Richard Dale Sjoerdsma honored

Richard Dale Sjoerdsma, a professor emeritus of music at Carthage College, was honored recently at the 57th conference of the National Association of Teachers of Singing in Chicago.

Sjoerdsma has been the editor in chief of the Journal of Singing since 2001 and recently announced he will leave that position in May 2023.

He also wrote the book review column for 25 years for the journal, an international peer-reviewed periodical “dealing with all aspects of the act and art of the performance, pedagogy, history, science and medicine of singing” with a circulation of 10,000 subscribers and an estimated total readership of 100,000.

The association, at its July 3 banquet, honored Sjoerdsma with the association’s Lifetime Achievement Award “for his dedication and service to the association, the journal, and the students and voice community of the world.”

Additionally, in an unprecedented move, the association’s board of directors gave Sjoerdsma the title of Emeritus Editor in Chief of the Journal and has designated a board room in his name at the association’s national headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.