Former county board chairman pleads guilty to misdemeanor retail theft

The former chairman of the Kenosha County Board pleaded guilty to misdemeanor retail theft and was sentenced to pay a fine.

Daniel Esposito, 52, of Pleasant Prairie, was charged in November 2019 with felony retail theft, alleged to have taken buckets of roof sealer valued at more than $700 from Menards, 7330 74th Place in Kenosha.

Esposito, who renovated buildings as a side business and regularly pre-paid for building materials at the store, maintained following his arrest that the incident was an error.

He had loaded the sealer into his truck in the materials yard at the store, along with other items, and had checked out with an employee, showing a receipt.

When police went to his home later after a complaint from security personnel at the store, his receipt did not show he had paid for the roofing material.

He had originally been scheduled to have a final pretrial hearing on the case Monday.

Instead, he and attorneys in the case appeared in court by video on Dec. 18 for a plea hearing.

In exchange for pleading guilty to misdemeanor retail theft, the felony retail theft charge against him was dismissed by the state. Esposito was fined $500.