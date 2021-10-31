Former extremists to speak about leaving groups behind in "Out of Hatred" talk at Carthage

A former Al-Qaeda recruiter and a former white supremacist are the keynote speakers at a presentation Thursday at Carthage College.
Jesse Morton and Tony McAleer will share their experiences of engaging in and eventually leaving behind violent extremism during the "Out of Hatred" presentation that begins at 7 p.m. in the A.F. Siebert Chapel.
Morton, a former Al-Qaeda recruiter, co-founded Parallel Networks, an organization dedicated to combating extremism. He currently is working on the development of Naseeha, an experimental intervention hotline for potential cases of radicalization of American Muslims.
In addition, Morton also serves as an adviser to the Counter Extremism Project, which provides research, funding and outreach to help fight and prevent extremism around the world.
A former recruiter for the White Aryan Resistance, McAleer is the co-founder of Life After Hate, an organization that helps others leave radical organizations. He also is the author of "The Cure for Hate: A Former White Supremacist's Journey from Violent Extremism to Radical Compassion."
McAleer also serves as an instructor for the Safe Communities Institute at USC Sol Price School of Public Policy.
The presentation is sponsored by the Carthage Religion Department, Peace Catalyst International, Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition, Center for Faith and Spirtuality, Carthage Sociology Department/Division of Arts and Humanities and the Office of College Culture for Inclusion.
Tickets are free and must be obtained in advance by visiting www.carthage.edu/tickets or calling the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
A live stream of the event ialso will be available at www.carthage.edu/multimedia.
For COVID-19 protocols, visit www.carthage.edu/carthage-covid-19/fine-arts-events/.
