Former Kenosha man allowed to sue prison doctor for denying Cialis after prostate removal

CHICAGO — A former Kenosha man, treated for prostate cancer while a prison inmate, will get a chance to sue a prison doctor who refused to prescribe him Cialis to treat all the effects of his cancer surgery, a federal appeals court recently ruled.
Ricardo Glover, 57, was sentenced in 1990 to 45 years in prison after being convicted on sexual assault of a child and attempted homicide charges.
He has since been released and is under supervision in Michigan, according to Department of Corrections online records.
According to the appeals opinion:
In December 2015, Glover was diagnosed with prostate cancer and the following month had his prostate removed.
He subsequently suffered from erectile dysfunction, and an “off-site” urologist recommended that Glover be treated by taking Cialis. That would preserve his long-term erectile functioning as opposed to facilitating any sexual activity while he remains in prison.
Glover alleged that he risked losing his erectile function permanently if he did not receive timely treatment.
However, Cialis was not on the DOC’s list of approved medications, so Glover’s prison doctor prescribed Tolterodine, which doesn’t treat erectile dysfunction but treats urinary incontinence, another side effect of prostate removal.
Glover experienced back pain from taking Tolterodine, and his prison doctor prescribed him Cialis, requesting approval of the drug because it wasn’t on the list of permitted medications.
Dr. Ryan Holzmacher, medical director for the DOC’s Bureau of Health Services, who co-chairs the committee that decides which medications are permitted, denied the Cialis request.
After a follow-up examination, Glover’s urologist again recommended that Glover be prescribed Cialis for rehabilitation and preservation of his erectile function, and the prison physician forwarded the recommendation, but Glover was never given the medication.
Suit brought
In 2018, Glover sued prison medical staff and DOC officials, not Holzmacher, but his predecessor, who didn’t take part in the medical decisions.
Glover alleged the DOC was deliberately indifferent to his erectile dysfunction in violation of his Eighth Amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment.
He also alleged that he was denied equal protection as he was being treated worse than transgender inmates who receive hormonal treatment to assist their gender transition.
Glover also sought an injunction requiring the DOC to prescribe him Cialis.
The DOC sought to dismiss the suit, contending that Glover didn’t sue Holzmacher, who was responsible for denying the Cialis.
Also, the DOC claims that erectile dysfunction is not a serious medical need.
The DOC further contended that it wasn’t violating Glover’s equal protection rights as inmates with erectile dysfunction are not comparable to transgender inmates.
Judge rules
U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman wouldn’t allow Glover to sue Holzmacher in his individual capacity, where he would be defended by the state as an employee. Adelman found that Holzmacher couldn’t defend himself because Glover had revoked the DOC’s access to his medical records.
Adelman also concluded that erectile dysfunction wasn’t comparable to hormonal therapy and dismissed Glover’s equal protection claim.
However, Adelman concluded there was a factual dispute as to whether Glover’s erectile dysfunction was a serious medical need and would allow the claim to go to trial.
The court recruited an attorney to help prepare the case for trial, but the attorney soon withdrew.
Glover said his erectile dysfunction had healed “incorrectly,” and it may be impossible for him to have an erection. Cialis wouldn’t help him now, so he was dropping the injunction but wanted to sue Holzmacher individually for damages.
Adelman dismissed the suit after refusing to allow Glover to sue Holzmacher in his individual capacity, not as a DOC employee, finding that the doctor was only following DOC policy.
Decision appealed
Glover appealed Adelman’s decision without an attorney. His only claim is suing Holzmacher for damages for denying his request for Cialis. Glover argued that Adelman erred by not allowing him to name Holzmacher as an individual defendant.
The U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals noted that Holzmacher may have qualified for immunity from suit but didn’t decide that issue because the doctor isn’t part of the suit.
Instead, the court noted a 2011 decision that denied qualified immunity to a prison doctor who refused antiviral treatment for prisoners with fewer than 18 months before their release date.
“We hasten to add that nothing we have just said in that regard should be read as pre-judging the merits of any invocation of qualified immunity. Our analysis, as we have indicated, goes no farther than to conclude the answer to whether Dr. Holzmacher would be entitled to qualified immunity is not so obvious as to render the proposed amendment of Glover’s complaint futile,” Judge Iana Rovner wrote in her 13-page decision.
The Chicago-based court ordered the case returned to Adelman to allow Glover to add Holzmacher as a defendant in his individual capacity.
Calls to spokespersons for the DOC, the state Attorney General’s office and Glover’s appellate attorneys were not returned by deadline.