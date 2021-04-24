Former Kmart in Kenosha could be converted to self-storage facility

The former Kmart building, which has sat dormant since early 2020, could soon follow in the footsteps of a nearby site and become a self-storage facility.
The city Plan Commission on Thursday voted, 5-3, in support of a revised certified survey map for the property, 4100 52nd St., which includes the former Kmart and adjacent, small strip shopping center to the west and the nearby Taco Bell.
The recent vote only pertained to subdividing the property into four separate lots via a new certified survey map, but documents point to plans of repurposing the shuttered Kmart into an 850-unit self-storage facility. Conditions related to that specific business proposal will be taken up at a later date.
If the conversion does take place as planned, the reuse of the former Kmart will mimic what occurred at the nearby former Walmart, 4404 52nd St., which now serves as a U-Haul Moving and Storage Facility.
Thus far, the branding on any new proposed storage facility at the former Kmart site has not been revealed.
Some prefer alternative uses
Commissioner Lydia Spottswood, who was among the dissenters of Thursday’s vote, said she was doing so because she would prefer other considerations for the former Kmart site.
“I would like to see a deeper dive into possible alternative uses,” Spottswood said. “The idea that we have the U-Haul and now this — it’s just taking this entire portion of 52nd Street and making a pretty long-term determination about what can happen here.”
The corridor once housed three discount department stores, with the now-shuttered Shopko also in the mix. From her vantage point, Spottswood said she was hopeful the property could be used for another purpose.
“I see this as an area where maybe something positive and dynamic for the neighborhood could be had,” Spottswood said.
Commissioner Craig Free, who also voted against the subdivision of the property, said he, too, would prefer the property be used for another purpose.
“I agree about the deeper dive,” Free said. “I just don’t feel that this project will meet the needs of Kenoshans in the future.”
Already zoned for commercial use
Because the former Kmart building already is zoned for commercial use, repurposing the site into a self-storage facility is permissible at face value, said Brian Wilke, the city’s community development coordinator, though stipulations on the operations plan can be put in place.
“If a storage facility wanted to go in there, yeah, they would have the ability, as long as they meet the conditions,” Wilke said.
While few details about the would-be self-storage facility were revealed, preliminary details indicate the entire property could still be owned by the hedge fund manager who continues to operate select Kmart and Sears stores elsewhere in the U.S. and offshore.
The applicant for the project, TF Kenosha WI LLC, is an affiliate of Transformco, the Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based company created in early 2019 to purchase select assets from bankrupt Sears Holdings Corp.
Transformco, owned by former Sears Holdings CEO and board chairman Eddie Lampert, continued to operate the Kenosha Kmart until February 2020. It was the last store in Wisconsin, closing shortly after the Caledonia Kmart, which ceased operations in December 2019.
Thursday’s Plan Commission recommendation will soon go before the City Council for a binding vote.
