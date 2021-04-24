Former Kmart in Kenosha could be converted to self-storage facility

The corridor once housed three discount department stores, with the now-shuttered Shopko also in the mix. From her vantage point, Spottswood said she was hopeful the property could be used for another purpose.

“I see this as an area where maybe something positive and dynamic for the neighborhood could be had,” Spottswood said.

Commissioner Craig Free, who also voted against the subdivision of the property, said he, too, would prefer the property be used for another purpose.

“I agree about the deeper dive,” Free said. “I just don’t feel that this project will meet the needs of Kenoshans in the future.”

Already zoned for commercial use

Because the former Kmart building already is zoned for commercial use, repurposing the site into a self-storage facility is permissible at face value, said Brian Wilke, the city’s community development coordinator, though stipulations on the operations plan can be put in place.

“If a storage facility wanted to go in there, yeah, they would have the ability, as long as they meet the conditions,” Wilke said.