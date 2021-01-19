Former KUSD principal, School Board member Dave Fountain remembered

Dave Fountain was a complete educator. After a career as a principal with Kenosha Unified School District, he spent six years post-retirement on the KUSD school board.
“Dave was someone who was always prepared and part of the discussion; he always had good input and advice,” said Mary Snyder, a former KUSD Board member.
Education was part of his fabric, well beyond the classroom note family, friends and former colleagues.
“I am an educator now because of him,” said his son, John “JD” Fountain.
“What it comes down to is that my father was an educator whether for (his family) of for anyone who walked through the doors of any school,” he said.
John David Joseph Fountain Jr., 77, of Pleasant Prairie, died Monday Jan. 11 from Parkinson’s disease at his home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Susan; son, John David “J.D.” III (Caitlyn Gallo); daughter, Elizabeth (Matthew) Troha; four grandchildren; and a brother Geoffrey T. (Jane) Hatch.
Fountain was born Nov. 20, 1943, in Rockwell Center, New York as the son of John David and Rose Fountain. He attended St. Peter of Alcantra Catholic School and continued onto LaSalle Military Academy High School in Oakdale, New York. After graduation, Fountain went to Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. On Dec. 21, 1968, he married Susan Lynn Todd.
Fountain earned his bachelor’s degree in education and his master’s in education from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. He began his educational career in 1967 teaching history, psychology and physical education at New Milford High School, N.J.
A year later, he began working at a small community school outside of Muncie, Ind., teaching a variety of subjects as well as acting as assistant principal.
In 1978, Dave moved his family to Kenosha and began as the working as assistant principal at Lincoln Junior High, 6729 18th Ave. From 1984 until his retirement in 2001, Fountain was principal at Grewenow Elementary, 7714 20th Ave.
He had a prodigious memory for students’ names and felt everything was “teachable moment,” noted Fountain’s wife, Susan.
“When he was a principal he would go to every classroom and talk to students and greet them — he felt it was an opportunity to reach out to students instead of them having to go to them,” she said. “He would tell me, ‘You have to make yourself available, be open so they can come to you.’”
Fountain even made himself available after hours, Susan said. “There were nights he took calls at midnight — this might be a parent who had just gotten off of a shift and needed to talk to him.”
Long after he had worked in the schools, former students often dropped by the Fountains’ home to tell him how much he had impacted their lives, Susan Fountain said. “He felt that people needed to talk and he needed to listen.”
Joining the School Board
Sometimes Fountain stepped in as an administrator for principals who were out. This led to his becoming a School Board member, noted JD Fountain. Fountain served on the KUSD school board from 2003-2009.
“He loved being on the board and serving but hated the political part of it,” Susan Fountain said.
“He was approachable — somebody you wouldn’t hesitate to call and he would call you back,” Snyder said. “He liked the concept that there were so many facets of the community represented on the board—he said it gave a balance to making decisions.”
“He was a true servant and an amazing leader,” said Tamarra Coleman, longtime friend who served on KUSD School Board committees with Fountain. “He encouraged me to run for School Board in 2011. When I didn’t get on after my first try, he and (Susan) encouraged me to run again.”
Public service and mentoring
Fountain was also a community servant in other capacities. He was a founder of the Kenosha Area Soccer League, a member of the Kenosha YMCA Board, Kenosha Public Museum Board, and KUSD Recognition Committee. Before the pandemic, he was a tutor with the United Way Readers are Leaders tutoring program.
History was one of Fountain’s passions and family referred to him as “a walking history book.”
“He encouraged students to go back into their own history and share events,” Susan said. “As a principal sometimes he had to take over the class and would immediately teach students about current events.”
In retirement Fountain also was an adjunct instructor at Cardinal Stritch University, where he supervised student teachers.
For his contributions as an educator, Fountain was awarded Administrator of the Year and Distinguished Service Award for the 1989-90 school year.
“He believed in the students, students welfare and their parents,” said Susan Fountain.