Former KUSD principal, School Board member Dave Fountain remembered

Fountain earned his bachelor’s degree in education and his master’s in education from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. He began his educational career in 1967 teaching history, psychology and physical education at New Milford High School, N.J.

A year later, he began working at a small community school outside of Muncie, Ind., teaching a variety of subjects as well as acting as assistant principal.

In 1978, Dave moved his family to Kenosha and began as the working as assistant principal at Lincoln Junior High, 6729 18th Ave. From 1984 until his retirement in 2001, Fountain was principal at Grewenow Elementary, 7714 20th Ave.

He had a prodigious memory for students’ names and felt everything was “teachable moment,” noted Fountain’s wife, Susan.

“When he was a principal he would go to every classroom and talk to students and greet them — he felt it was an opportunity to reach out to students instead of them having to go to them,” she said. “He would tell me, ‘You have to make yourself available, be open so they can come to you.’”

Fountain even made himself available after hours, Susan said. “There were nights he took calls at midnight — this might be a parent who had just gotten off of a shift and needed to talk to him.”

