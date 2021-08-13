Former KUSD superintendent Savaglio-Jarvis named principal at Caledonia parochial school

CALEDONIA — Just a couple of months after retiring from her post as superintendent at the Kenosha Unified School District, Susan Savaglio-Jarvis has taken a new job.

Brenda White, president of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, announced Friday that Savaglio-Jarvis has been named the new principal at St. Rita Catholic School, located on Highway 32 just north of the Racine city limits in the Village of Caledonia. Savaglio-Jarvis is expected to start at St. Rita on Monday.

“We are incredibly excited and blessed to welcome Sue to St. Rita and Siena Catholic Schools,” said White. “The first thing parents will sense about Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis is that she’s incredibly dedicated to the Catholic faith, which is something the St. Rita community prides itself on. Secondly, the wealth of experience she has as an educator will continue to strengthen an already academically rigorous school.”

Savaglio-Jarvis has served in a variety of roles at Kenosha Unified School District since 2005, including seven years as superintendent, two years as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, principal at Bradford High School, and assistant principal at Tremper High School.

