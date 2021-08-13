Former KUSD superintendent Savaglio-Jarvis named principal at Caledonia parochial school

CALEDONIA — Just a couple of months after retiring from her post as superintendent at the Kenosha Unified School District, Susan Savaglio-Jarvis has taken a new job.
Brenda White, president of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, announced Friday that Savaglio-Jarvis has been named the new principal at St. Rita Catholic School, located on Highway 32 just north of the Racine city limits in the Village of Caledonia. Savaglio-Jarvis is expected to start at St. Rita on Monday.
“We are incredibly excited and blessed to welcome Sue to St. Rita and Siena Catholic Schools,” said White. “The first thing parents will sense about Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis is that she’s incredibly dedicated to the Catholic faith, which is something the St. Rita community prides itself on. Secondly, the wealth of experience she has as an educator will continue to strengthen an already academically rigorous school.”
Savaglio-Jarvis has served in a variety of roles at Kenosha Unified School District since 2005, including seven years as superintendent, two years as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, principal at Bradford High School, and assistant principal at Tremper High School.
According to Kimberly Gardner, interim chief advancement officer for Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, St. Rita has about 150 kids and serves grades K3 through 8. The K3 and K4 programs are new this year, Gardner said. By contrast, KUSD is the state's third largest school district and serves over 20,000 students.
Extensive resume
A Kenosha native, Savaglio-Jarvis also held educational leadership roles (elementary school principal, middle school assistant principal) in Tempe, Arizona, where she earned her bachelor's of education (in physical education), and her master's of education (in secondary curriculum and instruction/general), and an administrative certificate, and doctorate in education (in administrative leadership and supervision) from Arizona State University.
She is the past-president of the Closing the Achievement Gap Consortium for the State of Wisconsin and has spent a significant portion of her career focusing on curriculum development, diversity work, and educational leadership development. A member of numerous professional organizations, Savaglio-Jarvis completed the National Certification Program for School Superintendents, AASA in 2020, was awarded the United Way Partner of the Year Award for Teaching, Inspiring, and Encouraging Kenosha County Children (2018), was the 2017 Signature Award recipient on behalf of KUSD for Exemplary Support of the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, and received the Phi Delta Kappa Leadership Recognition Award in 2012.
She was named the 1991 Arizona Middle School Physical Education Teacher of the Year. She has developed and implemented many programs locally and has presented for numerous professional organizations at the local, state, and national levels.
“As a life-long educator I am thrilled to bring my experience and knowledge to St. Rita and Siena Catholic Schools,” said Savaglio-Jarvis. “It is clear that our school families are passionate about faith formation, strong academics, and the tight-knit community they’ve cultivated. Bringing my faith and professional experiences together has long been a dream of mine and is now a reality. I am excited to meet the faculty, staff, parents, and most of all, students."