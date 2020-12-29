Former longtime County Board member Eugene Bilotti fondly remembered by many

"We're trying to figure out how to get the budget passed, and he would come up with some historical analogy that could be charming."

Kreuser, who has served as county executive since 2008, said it wasn't always easy to follow Bilotti's train of thought, just because of how much of a deep thinker he truly was.

And that made some interactions back then rather interesting.

"When I was running for county executive, he said, 'You're the perfect fit. You worked at the county with John Collins, you worked in the Legislature with Joe Andrea, and you have your masters in public administration,'" Kreuser said. "The education part was key to him in almost every discussion because he was such an enlightened and educated man.

"You had to be thinking when he was talking. He made you work sometimes."

Kreuser said Bilotti always seemed to be one step ahead on any decision that needed to be made.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And he made sure everybody on the board was on the same page.

"He always had vision," Kreuser said. "He knew history, so therefore he had vision for the future. He made you cross you T's and dot your I's on long-range planning and projects that cost money. He was in support of the future. (They're) the next generation.