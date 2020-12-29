Former longtime County Board member Eugene Bilotti fondly remembered by many

Looking back at the life of Eugene Bilotti, one quickly realizes how many varied interests he had. Talking to those who knew him reaffirms the impact he made.
Bilotti, former County Board supervisor and chairman, died Dec. 23 at the age of 87 after a long battle with cancer and other health issues he battled for several years.
Whether it was athletics, academics or Kenosha County politics, there weren't many things that he didn't seem to excel at, and his loss will be felt everywhere, say his friends and peers.
'Pillar of the community'
"Kenosha lost a pillar of the community when Gene Bilotti died," Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said. "He was such a great conversationalist and a great storyteller. He lived such an interesting life, met such interesting people and had great stories."
Other reactions echoed those of Kreuser.
"Gene was always a thoughtful, considerate, intelligent leader," Terry Rose, a longtime County Board member and Kenosha attorney said. "He was always trying to be fair, impartial and handled himself very well as chairman. He was a good representative of what was best with the County Board.
"He was a Renaissance man of involvement, community affairs and government."
Former Kenosha County Executive John Collins also used "Renaissance man" to describe Bilotti.
"He was involved in just about everything," said Collins, who was County Executive from 1986 to 1998. "He just had a wide spectrum of things that he was involved with. He was a very, very interesting guy."
Football, track star
Bilotti starred in football at UW-La Crosse, where he was a member of the 1953 championship team, along with track and field. After college, he earned a master's degree in English from UW-Madison and another in Spanish in 1968.
From there, Bilotti turned to education. He taught at Wilmot High School from 1957 to 1968, followed by a 31-year career as a professor in the English Department at Gateway Technical College until his retirement in 1999. He also taught Spanish Literature at Carthage and at Dominican College in Racine.
Many academic honors
He received the UW-Madison Alumni Distinguished Service Award in 1988, was appointed as Wisconsin's participant in the Cultural Exchange Education Program to Japan in 1993 and was inducted into the Southeastern Wisconsin College Educators Hall of Fame.
Academics always was important to him, Collins said.
"He enjoyed teaching and enjoyed being one of those people in the community who had an understanding, not (only of) Kenosha history, I'm talking about ancient history," Collins said. "He could put something in perspective of something that happened with the ancient Greeks.
"We're trying to figure out how to get the budget passed, and he would come up with some historical analogy that could be charming."
Kreuser, who has served as county executive since 2008, said it wasn't always easy to follow Bilotti's train of thought, just because of how much of a deep thinker he truly was.
And that made some interactions back then rather interesting.
"When I was running for county executive, he said, 'You're the perfect fit. You worked at the county with John Collins, you worked in the Legislature with Joe Andrea, and you have your masters in public administration,'" Kreuser said. "The education part was key to him in almost every discussion because he was such an enlightened and educated man.
"You had to be thinking when he was talking. He made you work sometimes."
Kreuser said Bilotti always seemed to be one step ahead on any decision that needed to be made.
And he made sure everybody on the board was on the same page.
"He always had vision," Kreuser said. "He knew history, so therefore he had vision for the future. He made you cross you T's and dot your I's on long-range planning and projects that cost money. He was in support of the future. (They're) the next generation.
"When we borrow money, it's for the generations. It's not just for this year. It's for the generation coming. He really would challenge people on the return on investment on the expenditures the county made. When they were well-founded, he was all in."
Regardless of how tough the decision or what the topic was, when Bilotti was in charge, things were run the right way, Kreuser said.
"The county was better for him (being there) because he always did it as a gentleman with civil discourse and made sure others did the same," he said. "When he chaired a committee meeting or was the chairman of the board, nobody got out of line."
Helped during Chrysler
As for politics, Bilotti enjoyed a 16-year term on the County Board. He served on every standing committee during that time and was chairman from 1988 to 1990.
The two years as chairman came in the thick of Chrysler's announcement it was leaving Kenosha in 1988, a dark and tough time for the city.
But those who spoke about Bilotti remembered the leadership he offered to make the best out of that situation as possible.
"That was the crisis of the late '80s," Collins said. "He was very involved in that. He had a deep feeling for that process because so many of his constituents and so many of his family members were someway connected with Chrysler.
"His father-in-law had been very active in the union. He had constituents in that neighborhood who were very heavily involved and got their paycheck from Chrysler. He was intimately involved in that process."
Collins added there were many difficult decisions the board had to navigate through after Chrysler's announcement.
"It was very complex," he said. "We had to deal with the issues of the compensation from Chrysler. We were involved in a lawsuit, and we had to extricate ourselves from that. The lawsuit wasn't going to be successful.
"Gene was a good guy. He was rock solid, always doing the right thing, never taking the political, easy way out."
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, who was a member of the County Board at the time, commended Bilotti's efforts as well.
"He served during a very turbulent time in Kenosha's history, during the time of the closure of the Chrysler plant, and helped lead us through that crisis," Wirch said. "He was a good man, who was a good leader, a calming influence during that time, who helped lead us through that period."
Other interests
Outside of academia and politics, Bilotti also made a number of impacts on the world around him.
Aside from a number of organizations and boards on which he participated, Bilotti was highly involved with the long-standing Holy Rosary Sports Night, including serving as its chairman in 1964. He was on that board for 30 years.
The first Sports Night was held Jan. 3, 1954.
Throughout his time with the popular event, Bilotti's task was to introduce the celebrity panel for the night to those in attendance, longtime Sports Night Co-chairman Tony Geliche said.
And like the others who have reflected on Bilotti's life, his impact continues to be felt, Geliche said.
"From our standpoint, his impact was huge," Geliche said. "He set the benchmark and the level of that bar on how we should run our program, and we continue to do a lot of that today."
A memorial for Bilotti will be held at a later date, according to his obituary.