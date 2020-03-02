Former Pleasant Prairie man sentenced for mail fraud, filing false tax return

MILWAUKEE — A former Pleasant Prairie businessman who paid little or no taxes on the millions of dollars he made fraudulently selling medical devices was sentenced last week in federal court to time served and ordered to make $289,511 restitution to the IRS.

According to court documents:

Philip D. Kuehnl, 42, was interviewed by federal agents in December 2010 when they searched his home for financial records. During the interview Kuehnl lied about his business and concealed that he had a bank account in Hong Kong.

Shortly after the interview, Kuehnl fled the U.S. and remained a fugitive until his arrest in Thailand in 2018.

Kuehnl was indicted in absentia in 2015 on six counts of filing false income tax returns in which he allegedly substantially underreported his income and the taxes he owed. A subsequent indictment charged him with 20 counts of mail fraud and filing false income tax returns.

After his arrest, Kuehnl was returned to the United States and detained.

He pleaded guilty in December 2019 to one count each of mail fraud and filing a false tax return.

Unauthorized syringe-type devices