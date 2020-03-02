Former Pleasant Prairie man sentenced for mail fraud, filing false tax return

MILWAUKEE — A former Pleasant Prairie businessman who paid little or no taxes on the millions of dollars he made fraudulently selling medical devices was sentenced last week in federal court to time served and ordered to make $289,511 restitution to the IRS.
According to court documents:
Philip D. Kuehnl, 42, was interviewed by federal agents in December 2010 when they searched his home for financial records. During the interview Kuehnl lied about his business and concealed that he had a bank account in Hong Kong.
Shortly after the interview, Kuehnl fled the U.S. and remained a fugitive until his arrest in Thailand in 2018.
Kuehnl was indicted in absentia in 2015 on six counts of filing false income tax returns in which he allegedly substantially underreported his income and the taxes he owed. A subsequent indictment charged him with 20 counts of mail fraud and filing false income tax returns.
After his arrest, Kuehnl was returned to the United States and detained.
He pleaded guilty in December 2019 to one count each of mail fraud and filing a false tax return.
Unauthorized syringe-type devices
Information disclosed at his plea indicated that between 2004 and 2011, Kuehnl had imported and sold more than 100,000 syringe-type devices that weren’t authorized for sale in the United States. He had the drug-filled syringes relabeled so it appeared that they were legal for sale in the U.S.
Between 2007 and 2009, Kuehnl deposited in various bank accounts $5.6 million in checks from medical clinics throughout the United States.
Representatives of those clinics later said that Kuehnl or a Kuehnl employee assured them that the devices came directly from manufacturers or qualified distributors.
Kuehnl’s customers voiced concerns about possible contamination and counterfeiting of the foreign-sourced devices they had bought from the many companies Kuehnl operated.
During those two years, Kuehnl reported gross income of less than $2 million.
The tax charge to which Kuehnl pled guilty involved underreporting his 2009 income by more than $600,000 and his taxes by more than $200,000.
From 'dysfunctional' household
Kuehnl’s attorney, Federal Defender Anderson Gansner, wrote the court that:
Kuehnl was born in Kenosha and raised in a “dysfunctional and tumultuous” household. When he was 11 years old, Kuehnl was sexually abused by a predatory stranger while attempting to run away from home.
Kuehnl earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration, served in the Army National Guard, re-enlisted three times and received a general discharge.
After working as a technician for a drug company, and driving trucks, he started his own business cold-calling doctor’s offices to sell low-cost prescription drugs and medical supplies.
He sold one drug for $65 that a doctor would inject into a patient and be reimbursed $100 by Medicare, earning a profit for Kuehnl and the physician.
His business practices initially were legitimate, but in the late 2000s, Kuehnl also began selling the medical devices that led to his investigation and prosecution.
Kuehnl was detained in an “inhumane” Thailand jail for six months while awaiting extradition to the U.S. The food and water provided were “disgusting.” Kuehnl considered suicide while incarcerated.
No harm alleged
Gansner asked District Judge Lynn Adelman to consider than none of Kuehnl’s customers were harmed by the mislabeled syringes, and Kuehnl had no prior convictions.
Gansner asked for a sentence of time served and 60 days of supervised release to allow Kuehnl to pay his restitution and return to Thailand, where he married a woman and started a family.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Jacobs sought a sentence within the advisory guideline range which is far less severe than the maximum statutory penalties of 20 years in prison, three years’ supervised release and restitution.
Adelman sentenced Kuehnl on Thursday to 14 months in prison, which equaled the time he was detained pending sentencing, and restitution to the IRS.
U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger said in a statement released Monday:
“Kuehnl’s greed led him to sell counterfeit medical devices, cheat on his taxes, and then flee from authorities. IRS-Criminal Investigation, the FDA, and the prosecutor in this case showed outstanding persistence to ensure Kuehnl faces the consequences of his corruption.”
ORCHESTRA FEST
ORCHESTRA FEST
ORCHESTRA FEST
ORCHESTRA FEST
ORCHESTRA FEST
ORCHESTRA FEST
ORCHESTRA FEST
ORCHESTRA FEST
TRINITY IRISH DANCERS ST. MATTHEW'S
TRINITY IRISH DANCERS ST. MATTHEW'S
TRINITY IRISH DANCERS ST. MATTHEW'S
TRINITY IRISH DANCERS ST. MATTHEW'S
FIRE CALL DOWNTOWN
KENOSHA EXPO UW-PARKSIDE
KENOSHA EXPO UW-PARKSIDE
KENOSHA EXPO UW-PARKSIDE
KENOSHA EXPO UW-PARKSIDE
ICE FISHING DERBY TAVERN LEAGUE
ICE FISHING DERBY TAVERN LEAGUE
ICE FISHING DERBY TAVERN LEAGUE
ICE FISHING DERBY TAVERN LEAGUE
HOUSE FIRE 4023 29TH AVENUE
HOUSE FIRE 4023 29TH AVENUE
HOUSE FIRE 4023 29TH AVENUE
HOUSE FIRE 4023 29TH AVENUE
HOUSE FIRE 6301 4OTH AVENUE
Here are photos taken by our photographers at various events that took place around Kenosha County throughout the weekend of Feb. 21-23, 2020.