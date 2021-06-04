Former Shopko building in Kenosha to go on sale at auction

An opening bid of $700,000 is sought for the sale of the former Shopko building at 5300 52nd Street.
An online auction for the property, conducted by Ten-X, will take place between June 29 and July 1. It is one of five Shopko sites being sold via auction by the same company.
In the background material, the auction company points out that 19,000 vehicles a day pass the building on 52nd Street and that out front 380 parking space are available. It describes the building as well maintained and renovated in 1994.
Most recently, the interior of the former retail store underwent a major cleanup by Kenosha County so it could be used as mass vaccination site in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The single-story building was built in 1980 and sits on 8.7 acres. It has an existing pylon-style sign on 52nd Street.
Retail operations along 52nd Street to the east have suffered in recent years. A Kmart store closed, as did two supermarkets and the city’s original Walmart location. The former Walmart building has seen a revival in the past year as a U-Haul rental and storage space center. A similar storage space operation has been proposed for the former Kmart site.
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community
