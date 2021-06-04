 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Shopko building in Kenosha to go on sale at auction
View Comments
alert top story
52ND STREET PROPERTY

Former Shopko building in Kenosha to go on sale at auction

{{featured_button_text}}
Shopko in Kenosha.jpg

An opening bid of $700,000 is sought for the sale of the former Shopko building at 5300 52nd Street. An online auction for the property, conducted by Ten-X, will take place between June 29 and July 1.

 FILE PHOTO

An opening bid of $700,000 is sought for the sale of the former Shopko building at 5300 52nd Street.

An online auction for the property, conducted by Ten-X, will take place between June 29 and July 1. It is one of five Shopko sites being sold via auction by the same company.

In the background material, the auction company points out that 19,000 vehicles a day pass the building on 52nd Street and that out front 380 parking space are available. It describes the building as well maintained and renovated in 1994.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Most recently, the interior of the former retail store underwent a major cleanup by Kenosha County so it could be used as mass vaccination site in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The single-story building was built in 1980 and sits on 8.7 acres. It has an existing pylon-style sign on 52nd Street.

Retail operations along 52nd Street to the east have suffered in recent years. A Kmart store closed, as did two supermarkets and the city’s original Walmart location. The former Walmart building has seen a revival in the past year as a U-Haul rental and storage space center. A similar storage space operation has been proposed for the former Kmart site.

SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.

A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.

Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county. 

Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert