Former Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson looks back at career, worries about future of firefighting

After retiring in October, former Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson, a self-described workaholic, is still adjusting to just being a “spectator.” He also wonders about the future of firefighting in the community.

Wilkinson joined the Somers Fire and Rescue Department as fire chief in 2016, the final step in a five-decades-long career in firefighting. It began during his freshman year of high school as part of a Boy Scouts fire-rescue squad.

“I did well at it, I enjoyed it,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson joined the Kenosha Fire Department immediately after high school, as soon as he came of age.

“They were looking at this 18-year-old kid, saying ‘How does he know what he wants to do with his life?’” Wilkinson said, recalling his start. “I got to work with some fantastic people.”

‘Wide area of knowledge’

Current Somers Fire Chief Ben Andersen, who took over for Wilkinson, said Wilkinson’s biggest strength was the “wide area of knowledge” from which he could draw.

“He did a lot of things here in Somers,” Andersen said. “He shared his 40-plus years of firefighting experience and knowledge.”

Although Wilkinson has made sure to relax and travel now that he’s retired, he’s continued to stay active in the community, teaching firefighting and scuba diving and taking up speaking engagements.

“It’s strange, I still pay attention to what’s going on, I have the scanner,” Wilkinson said. “After 52 years in the firefighting service, just to be a spectator is strange.”

Although Wilkinson was proud of his career, he admitted the last two years were a difficult way to cap off his 52 years in the profession. His last months with the department saw the onset of COVID-19, the civil unrest in Kenosha in August 2020 and the Somers House shootings in April 2021.

“It’s been a great career, it’s been rewarding, but the last year has been challenging,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson also shared his worries about a bigger issue facing not only the fire department in Somers, but facing many departments across the county and state. Wilkinson said fire departments have struggled to find personnel as they struggle to secure funding. Fewer young people see firefighting as a viable career path, he added.

“That’s something that troubles me,” Wilkinson said. “It’s just not being considered by people.”

Wilkinson argued that while firefighting wouldn’t make anyone “a millionaire,” the benefits, both financially and for the community, made it a worthwhile career. He has advocated for more programs that would introduce young people to firefighting, as he was in high school, and train them for future careers.

“It’s a great job,” Wilkinson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0