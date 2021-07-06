Former top Sheriff's Department administrator Bill Beth plans to continue appeal of demotion

A former top administrator with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department plans to appeal his demotion in court.

An attorney for Sgt. Bill Beth filed a written notice of appeal on Friday, telling members of the Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee and county attorney Joseph Cardamone that Beth plans to appeal the June decision upholding his demotion.

The notice is the first step in appealing the decision in circuit court. Beth’s attorney could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Beth was one of three captains with the Sheriff’s Department, working as captain of operations until he was placed on administrative leave March 1. A second captain, Robert Hallisy, was also placed on leave.

While Hallisy chose to retire while he was on leave, Beth was demoted after a lengthy internal investigation. The Sheriff’s Department found Beth was “insubordinate” in implementing a system for the department that allowed salaried exempt employees of the department — who are not eligible for overtime — to receive paid time off in exchange for working outside their normal shifts. According to a 207-page Statement of Charges filed by Chief Deputy Marc Levin, the plan was implemented without approval of Levin and Sheriff David Beth.