Former Twin Lakes Police Department captain sentenced to two years probation

A former Twin Lakes Police Department captain was sentenced to two years probation Friday by a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge for possessing narcotics.
Dennis Linn, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of narcotic drugs in November 2022 before Judge Gerad Dougvillo. Three other charges against him were dismissed but read into the record.
Linn was alleged to have taken prescription painkillers from a prescription drug drop-off program at the police station in 2019.
Police within his department became suspicious of Linn in part because he had discussed with another officer that his wife was struggling with chronic pain after her doctor cut off her painkiller prescriptions, according to prosecutors. That officer later noticed a bottle of prescription painkillers missing from the room. The department then set up a hidden camera in an evidence room where the drugs were stored. Investigators also served a warrant on Linn’s home.
Linn, who had been a member of the department since 2002, resigned when charges were filed.
His wife, Cheryl Linn, faced drug charges in Walworth County after painkillers taken from the station drop-off and marijuana were found when a warrant was served on the couple’s home and vehicles in Genoa City.
She pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor drug charges there and was sentenced to 30 days in jail for each count last summer.