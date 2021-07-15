Former Westosha superintendent to continue as Gateway Technical College Board chair

The District Board’s first meeting of the 2021-22 legislative cycle also prompted a few brief reflections on the unorthodox school year that is now in the rear-view mirror.

Gateway President Bryan Albrecht presented Pierce and other board officers from this past year with certificates of appreciation for their leadership as various curricular and program decisions related to the pandemic hung in the balance.

‘Difficult, challenging’

“It was a difficult and challenging year,” Albrecht said as he presented the board with the tokens of gratitude.

The board’s organizational meeting also served as an opportunity to solidify meeting dates for the next year.

Typically, the District Board meets at 8 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month, although there are a few variations in its location throughout the year, such as the recent organizational session.

Plans are in motion to hold in-person meetings throughout the 2021-22 cycle at each of the three campuses.

The Kenosha campus meetings typically are held at the Madrigrano Center.