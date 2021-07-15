Former Westosha superintendent to continue as Gateway Technical College Board chair

A former superintendent of the Westosha Central High School District in Paddock Lake will continue to direct the decision-making body of Gateway Technical College.
R. Scott Pierce, who has served on the Gateway District Board since 2009, was appointed to serve as chairperson for the next year at an organizational meeting Monday. Pierce held the position this past year and was again tapped to serve in the leadership role by his eight elected colleagues.
In 2018, Pierce retired from the Central School District after a decade as the high school’s top administrator and a 35-year career in education. His degrees include a doctorate of education from Cardinal Stritch University.
The other board officers for the 2021-22 session include: Pamela Zenner-Richards, vice chair; Zaida Hernandez-Irisson, secretary; and Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, treasurer.
Monday’s meeting also marked the addition of a new board trustee, Jason Tadlock, superintendent of the Elkhorn Area School District. Gateway’s board membership includes incumbent school administrators, representing geographic areas of the college’s footprint across Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.
After he took his oath of office, Pierce said he looked forward to Tadlock’s role and input on decisions in the year ahead.
“His background is definitely a positive addition to our board of trustees,” Pierce said.
The District Board’s first meeting of the 2021-22 legislative cycle also prompted a few brief reflections on the unorthodox school year that is now in the rear-view mirror.
Gateway President Bryan Albrecht presented Pierce and other board officers from this past year with certificates of appreciation for their leadership as various curricular and program decisions related to the pandemic hung in the balance.
‘Difficult, challenging’
“It was a difficult and challenging year,” Albrecht said as he presented the board with the tokens of gratitude.
The board’s organizational meeting also served as an opportunity to solidify meeting dates for the next year.
Typically, the District Board meets at 8 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month, although there are a few variations in its location throughout the year, such as the recent organizational session.
Plans are in motion to hold in-person meetings throughout the 2021-22 cycle at each of the three campuses.
The Kenosha campus meetings typically are held at the Madrigrano Center.
In keeping with the college’s philosophy of reopening with precautions, Albrecht said the college is holding the in-person meetings in larger spaces to continue encouraging social distancing.
$1.5M for Lincoln project
Also Monday, the District Board gave the go-ahead to authorize $1.5 million in general obligation promissory notes as the project at the Lincoln facility in Racine moves ahead.
The building, which until recently was simply referred to as the Lincoln Building, has been rechristened the Lincoln Center for Health Careers. It is in the midst of a $7 million overhaul.
The changes at the Lincoln site reflect the college’s increasing commitment to its nursing program, which has grown as more students enroll in Gateway’s courses.