Former Wilmot Grade superintendent running for state schools superintendent

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former superintendent of a Kenosha County school district, Dr. Deborah L. Kerr, announced her candidacy for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction at a socially distanced event in her back yard in Caledonia.

Kerr has served the last 20 years as a superintendent; 13 years with the Brown Deer School District where she resigned in June of this year, and prior to that, seven years at Wilmot Grade School in Western Kenosha County.

She recently held the roles of president for the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) and the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators (WASDA) and is currently running a consultancy, Lead Greatly, LLC, that supports educational leaders in equity, coaching and special projects.

“I am focused on the success of all children in the State of Wisconsin. I believe that by delivering equity in education to all students in all parts of our state, we can create a world-class education system in Wisconsin, one that prepares our students for success in tomorrow’s workforce and one that could serve as a model for other states,” Kerr said.

Kerr is pledging to deliver innovative, personalized learning for all students; to engage families and communities as school partners; and to lead with respect and honor for all stakeholders.