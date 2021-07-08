Foster Grandparent program seeks volunteers; Connects seniors with school-age children, daycare centers

The Foster Grandparent program that connects adults age 55 and older with school children in Kenosha and Racine is now under the direction of Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc. (KAFASI) and seeks volunteers, said Executive Director Katie Oatsvall.
The goal of the program, federally funded by AmeriCorps Seniors, is to help students improve academically and grow socially while providing older adults an outlet to enrich their lives and improve their wellbeing.
Locally, the program had been overseen by Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin since 1993. Rebecca Stevens, senior programming director for KAFASI, said she applied for the two-year grant relinquished by Goodwill during the COVID-19 pandemic so the program would not be lost.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that occurred in the 2020-21 school year, a corps of more than 30 foster grandparents provided educational, emotional, behavioral and social support to more than 300 students at 18 schools and day care facilities in Kenosha and Racine.
“The hope is to bring back some of those volunteers,” Stevens said.
Oatsvall said the Foster Grandparent program will complement KAFASI’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), in place since the 1980s and which also falls under the AmeriCorps Senior umbrella.
“This is a great way to expand upon that,” Oatsvall said. “Our goal over the two-year period is to have 40 ‘grandparents’ in schools throughout Racine and Kenosha who will each assist 15 to 30 students per week.”
The main difference between the programs is that RSVP volunteers mentor a student for up to five hours per week while foster grandparents serve multiple students or small groups of students between up to 40 hours per week.
Another difference is that foster grandparents who meet income requirements receive a $3 per hour stipend for their service.
“Because it is a stipend, it does not count as taxable income, so it does not interfere with other benefits,” Stevens said.
Oatsvall said KAFASI is seeing a return of older residents interested in serving as volunteers.
“With the pandemic, so many are saying they are just missing that ability to connect with the community,” Oatsvall said.
Stevens said KAFASI is currently recruiting prospective foster grandparents for the 2021-22 school year. A background check is required and training is provided.
KAFASI was able to hire Jeremy Moore, who was the program manager for Goodwill, to serve as the Foster Grandparent program coordinator.
Moore said there are a variety of ways foster grandparents can help within the school setting. For example, if a student is having a rough day and just needs to go for a walk, they can give a foster grandparent a tour of the school. Others help with English as a Second Language students and with reading comprehension and writing activities or play educational games with students.
“There is so much flexibility in what type of work they could be doing,” Moore said.
Oatsvall said KAFASI has a volunteer services transportation program that can help if transportation is a barrier for someone interested in volunteering.
For more information about the Foster Grandparent Program, contact Stevens at 262-658-508, ext. 115, or by email at rstevens@kafasi.org.