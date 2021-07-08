Foster Grandparent program seeks volunteers; Connects seniors with school-age children, daycare centers

“This is a great way to expand upon that,” Oatsvall said. “Our goal over the two-year period is to have 40 ‘grandparents’ in schools throughout Racine and Kenosha who will each assist 15 to 30 students per week.”

The main difference between the programs is that RSVP volunteers mentor a student for up to five hours per week while foster grandparents serve multiple students or small groups of students between up to 40 hours per week.

Another difference is that foster grandparents who meet income requirements receive a $3 per hour stipend for their service.

“Because it is a stipend, it does not count as taxable income, so it does not interfere with other benefits,” Stevens said.

Oatsvall said KAFASI is seeing a return of older residents interested in serving as volunteers.

“With the pandemic, so many are saying they are just missing that ability to connect with the community,” Oatsvall said.

Stevens said KAFASI is currently recruiting prospective foster grandparents for the 2021-22 school year. A background check is required and training is provided.