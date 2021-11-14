Foundation accepting applications for 2022 CBK grants that support initiatives in the arts, culture, nature, and the environment

The Kenosha Community Foundation is accepting applications for 2022 awards from its CBK Small Grant Program for projects and initiatives in the arts, culture, nature and the environment.

They will be accepted through Jan. 18. All applications must be submitted through an online Google form at https://bit.ly/CBK2022.

A link to the online form can be found on the Foundation’s website kenoshafoundation.org.

Not-for-profit organizations, government agency, and/or educational institution can apply for the program. The award can be used as a contribution to an existing project/initiative or to help start a new initiative.

The foundation plans to award at least three grants of $500 or $1,000. More grants may be awarded if additional donations from the community are received.

The CBK Small Grants program was created in 2019 by the donors of two of the foundation’s field of interest endowment funds:

The Clark-Barber Family Fund endowment, established in 2017 by Kenosha residents Tom and Ruth Barber Clark.

The Kubasiewicz Family Trust endowment, established in 2012 by Salem Lakes resident Tom Targos in honor of his late mother Irene Kubasiewicz Targos.

As defined by the donors, the purpose of the CBK Small Grant program is to provide funds “to groups offering programs in the arts or the understanding of our natural world.” CBK Small Grants will support “cross-cultural and multi-generational programs in both areas, whenever possible.”

The name “CBK” stands for Creativity by Kids (of all ages) – the letters CBK are also the first initials of each donor’s last name.

The foundation invites donors from the community to contribute. Interested donors should contact the foundation by email at kenoshafoundation.org. One-hundred percent of all community donations received will be distributed as a 2022 CBK grant.

In March 2021, the foundation awarded six CBK grants totaling $4,000: $3,300 was derived from the income from the Clark-Barber Family Fund and the Kubasiewicz Family Trust endowments, while $700 came from contributions from other donors in the community.

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families, and business organizations. The foundation manages over $13 million in endowment funds and each year awards over $736,000 in grants and scholarships to Kenosha area non-profit organizations and students.

