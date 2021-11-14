Foundation accepting applications for 2022 CBK grants that support initiatives in the arts, culture, nature, and the environment

Not-for-profit organizations, government agency, and/or educational institution can apply for the program. The award can be used as a contribution to an existing project/initiative or to help start a new initiative.
The foundation plans to award at least three grants of $500 or $1,000. More grants may be awarded if additional donations from the community are received.
The CBK Small Grants program was created in 2019 by the donors of two of the foundation’s field of interest endowment funds:
The Clark-Barber Family Fund endowment, established in 2017 by Kenosha residents Tom and Ruth Barber Clark.
The Kubasiewicz Family Trust endowment, established in 2012 by Salem Lakes resident Tom Targos in honor of his late mother Irene Kubasiewicz Targos.
As defined by the donors, the purpose of the CBK Small Grant program is to provide funds “to groups offering programs in the arts or the understanding of our natural world.” CBK Small Grants will support “cross-cultural and multi-generational programs in both areas, whenever possible.”
The name “CBK” stands for Creativity by Kids (of all ages) – the letters CBK are also the first initials of each donor’s last name.
The foundation invites donors from the community to contribute. Interested donors should contact the foundation by email at kenoshafoundation.org. One-hundred percent of all community donations received will be distributed as a 2022 CBK grant.
In March 2021, the foundation awarded six CBK grants totaling $4,000: $3,300 was derived from the income from the Clark-Barber Family Fund and the Kubasiewicz Family Trust endowments, while $700 came from contributions from other donors in the community.
The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families, and business organizations. The foundation manages over $13 million in endowment funds and each year awards over $736,000 in grants and scholarships to Kenosha area non-profit organizations and students.
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
American Legion Post 21 Commander Tom Visintainer leads the Pledge of Allegiance during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
American Legion Post 21 Commander Tom Visintainer, Steve Tindall, State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, and Mike Hellquist talks before Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Veteran Phillip Morris looks at posters made by Bradford High School students and he hangs them up before the Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Peter Barca, the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, speaks during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Amy Visintainer drops a flower as she performs the Flanders Field Ceremony during a Veterans Day observance Thursday morning at American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. Canadian John McCrae, a World War I battlefield surgeon, wrote the poem "In Flanders Field" that made the red poppy a symbol of life and remembrance. The local Veterans Day ceremony included a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Tim Green from the Kenosha Area Veterans Honor Guard plays taps during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Veteran Phillip Morris caries in the American Flag during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Veteran Steve Tindall delivers the invocation during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
U.S. Navy veteran Desmond Miller listen to the speakers during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser speaks during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Amy Visintainer drops a flower as she performs the Flanders Field Ceremony during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
A portrairt of Paul Herrick hangs under a clock as the time becomes 11:11 during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. Veterans Day occurs on November 11 every year in the United States in honor of the "eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day.
A residence featured its own display in honor of Veterans Day on a yard at the corner of 71st Street and Fifth Avenue on Thursday. The display included 16 small crosses, flags in solar lights and a banner in commemoration of the 4th Infantry Division, Vietnam. Also flown were an MIA flag and the U.S. flag.
Veterans Day 2021 was marked on Thursday, Nov. 11, with ceremonies in Kenosha and other locations in the county.
Here are images from those events in the community.
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
American Legion Post 21 Commander Tom Visintainer leads the Pledge of Allegiance during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
American Legion Post 21 Commander Tom Visintainer, Steve Tindall, State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, and Mike Hellquist talks before Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Veteran Phillip Morris looks at posters made by Bradford High School students and he hangs them up before the Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Peter Barca, the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, speaks during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Amy Visintainer drops a flower as she performs the Flanders Field Ceremony during a Veterans Day observance Thursday morning at American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. Canadian John McCrae, a World War I battlefield surgeon, wrote the poem “In Flanders Field” that made the red poppy a symbol of life and remembrance. The local Veterans Day ceremony included a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony. See more Veterans Day images online at kenoshanews.com.
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Tim Green from the Kenosha Area Veterans Honor Guard plays taps during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Veteran Phillip Morris caries in the American Flag during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Veteran Steve Tindall delivers the invocation during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
U.S. Navy veteran Desmond Miller listen to the speakers during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser speaks during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Amy Visintainer drops a flower as she performs the Flanders Field Ceremony during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
A portrairt of Paul Herrick hangs under a clock as the time becomes 11:11 during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. Veterans Day occurs on November 11 every year in the United States in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day.
Vets Day lawn display
A residence featured its own display in honor of Veterans Day on a yard at the corner of 71st Street and Fifth Avenue on Thursday. The display included 16 small crosses, flags in solar lights and a banner in commemoration of the 4th Infantry Division, Vietnam. Also flown were an MIA flag and the U.S. flag.
Vets Day lawn display
A close-up of a banner honoring the 4th Infantry Division, Vietnam, on a lawn at 71st Street and Fifth Avenue.
WUHS Veterans Day Observance
Veterans and their family members, and Wilmot Union High School students, observe Veterans Day.
WUHS veterans breakfast
From left, Wilmot Union High School seniors Breckyn Mercer and Marissa Dowell, serve breakfast to veteran Ed Zyer, of Burlington.
WUHS Veterans Day anthem
Veterans face the flag during the National Anthem at Wilmot Union High School Thursday.
