Foundation awards over $51,000 in grants from its Field of Interest Endowment Funds

The Kenosha Community Foundation has awarded 24 grants totaling $51,241 to non-profit organizations and projects that serve county residents from four of its Field of Interest Funds charitable funds — the LaFave Family Fund, the OMC Legacy Fund, Women’s Fund and the Kenosha Arts Fund.

“Each year, grants from the Foundation’s Field of Interest Funds support a diverse set of programs and initiatives that serve a need, address a concern or inspire creativity in our community,” says the Foundation’s Interim Executive Director, Jane Harrington-Heide.

“For example, this year, we are pleased to support after-school and youth advocacy programs, a community outreach effort which focuses on racial equity, the curbside delivery effort by a local food bank, a family nutrition program, and the creation of a ‘sonic’ mural by two arts organizations. Given all the pressures and challenges they encountered last year, we are truly amazed by the Kenosha community’s not-for-profit organizations and their ability to be pragmatic, focused and innovative.”