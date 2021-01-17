Foundation awards over $51,000 in grants from its Field of Interest Endowment Funds

The Kenosha Community Foundation has awarded 24 grants totaling $51,241 to non-profit organizations and projects that serve county residents from four of its Field of Interest Funds charitable funds — the LaFave Family Fund, the OMC Legacy Fund, Women’s Fund and the Kenosha Arts Fund.
“Each year, grants from the Foundation’s Field of Interest Funds support a diverse set of programs and initiatives that serve a need, address a concern or inspire creativity in our community,” says the Foundation’s Interim Executive Director, Jane Harrington-Heide.
“For example, this year, we are pleased to support after-school and youth advocacy programs, a community outreach effort which focuses on racial equity, the curbside delivery effort by a local food bank, a family nutrition program, and the creation of a ‘sonic’ mural by two arts organizations. Given all the pressures and challenges they encountered last year, we are truly amazed by the Kenosha community’s not-for-profit organizations and their ability to be pragmatic, focused and innovative.”
Other highlights of this year’s Field of Interest fund grant making included:
- The Kenosha Achievement Center (KAC) received grants from three funds – our LaFave Family Fund, Women’s Fund, and Kenosha Arts Fund — for a diverse array of programs focused on serving youth and adults with “special needs.”
- Four non-profit organizations received their first ever grants from the Foundation for their innovative programs – Focus on Community, the Kenosha County Food Bank, the Kenosha Opera Festival and Success Beyond High School.
- The full list of grants awarded is posted online at the Community Foundation’s website at kenoshafoundation.org and on the Foundation’s Facebook page.
- The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families and business organizations. The Community Foundation manages over $12 million in endowment funds and each year awards over $750,000 in grants, scholarships and gifts to Kenosha area non-profit organizations and students.
LaFave Family Fund
The LaFave Family Fund (established by the estate of Susann LaFave) awarded six grants to:
- Agape Love Christian Ministries to support its Sky is the Limit after-school program.
- Congregations United to Serve Humanity-Kenosha (CUSH-Kenosha) to support training of the organizers and facilitators for its community outreach program titled “Racial Equity: From Implicit Bias to Relationship Building to Action.”
- Faith, Hope and Love to support a program that prepares first responders and case workers to aid children dealing with trauma and on the autism spectrum.
- Fresh Inc. Music Festival for Emerging Composers and Musicians (held at UW-Parkside and organized by Fifth House Ensemble) to support Kenosha area music performances by festival artists.
- Kenosha Achievement Center to provide specialized education and therapeutic coaching to caregivers of children with special needs.
- Succeed Beyond High School to support its Ready to Succeed College/Career Readiness fair for local students.
In addition to the grants awarded to non-profit organizations, each year the LaFave Family Fund supports a scholarship at Marquette University College of Communications (Susann LaFave’s alma mater).
Outboard Marine Corp. Legacy Fund
The Outboard Marine Corporation (OMC) Legacy Fund, awarded seven grants targeting youth programs to:
- Concerned Citizens Coalition to support its Teen Task Force that promotes a lifestyle free of alcohol, tobacco and drugs (ATOD).
- ELCA Outreach Center to support its six-week summer camp for inner city Kenosha grade school youth.
- Faith, Hope and Love to help expand its Duffels for Kids program that serves Kenosha County children in crisis.
- Focus on Community to support its Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) program.
- Kenosha County Food Bank for equipment and supplies required to facilitate its curbside delivery efforts in the cold weather months.
- Kenosha YMCA to support its Brass and Lincoln Middle School Achievers program.
- Succeed Beyond High School for is Succeed Beyond High School program that assists student participants to further education and career goals.
Women’s Fund
The foundation’s Women’s Fund awarded six grants to programs that benefit women and children to:
- Faith Hope and Love to help expand its Duffels for Kids program with Kenosha County.
- Kenosha Achievement Center for specialized adaptive equipment provided to children with special needs.
- Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education to support a program that provides free books to preschoolers in Kenosha County’s Head Start programs.
- Kenosha Human Development Services to provide support to participants in its Victim of Crime Act Program.
- Kenosha Literacy Council for their Women in Focus interactive workshops on women’s issues.
- Kenosha YMCA for its Feeding Families nutrition program.
Kenosha Arts Fund
The foundation’s Kenosha Arts Fund awarded five grants to:
- Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha to support a quilt making program for its youth members – all quilts fabricated in the program will be donated to the Shalom Center.
- Fleeing Artists Theatre to support its free Summer Shakespeare performances produced annually in partnership with the Kenosha Parks Alliance.
- Fifth House Ensemble and the Kenosha Creative Space to support the creation of a series of “sonic” murals.
- Kenosha Achievement Center to procure art supplies for the GardenWorks program that serves adults with special needs.
- Kenosha Opera Festival to support its inaugural season.