Foundation helps provide medical care, food, clothing, school supplies

To help continue their mission in India and elsewhere in the world, three years ago Dr. Prakash Shah and his wife Sona, established the Sona Shah Heart Foundation.

In addition to helping with medical camps to Chitrakoot, India, and other medically underserved areas of the world, the foundation facilitates donations of food, blankets, clothing and school supplies. It also partners with other charitable organizations to provide services such as cataract surgery.

“One of things that’s surprising is that cataracts can happen even to 2-month-old babies due to malnutrition and other factors,” he said.

The not-for-profit agency has partnered with a hospital in the Chitrakoot area to provide care sponsored by the foundation, Shah said, indicating 100 percent of the proceeds go to patient care.

“All these years I was doing this on my own and about three years ago it was suggested I set up a foundation to help out,” Shah said.

In addition to medical care, the foundation supplies the village with packages of clothing and two months worth of food.