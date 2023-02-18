Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is one of numerous chapters across Wisconsin that have partnered with Midwest Renewable Energy for the Grow Solar for Humanity initiative, bringing solar and reduced utility bills to households.

Coordinated by MREA, the program implements affordable renewable energy on Habitat for Humanity homes built within the last year.

About 49 Wisconsin Habitat for Humanity homes will be receiving the panels, including four in Kenosha; two in the 4500 block of 26th Avenue, and two in the 4700 block of 36th Avenue.

“Habitat focuses on building more energy-efficient houses, and we are always looking for more ways to keep the cost of those houses affordable,” said Angela Elliott, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha’s executive director. “This solar program aligns with our focus.”

According to solar energy consultant Dexter Peirce, “their bills will either be extremely reduced or almost eliminated entirely. I think the least I saw someone pay was $15 a month.”

When all the Habitat for Humanity solar projects across Wisconsin are finished, about 414kW of solar will be installed, collectively reducing energy bills for these families by at least $50,323 in the first year.

Arch Solar, a Milwaukee-based solar energy company, was selected as the installer. Installations for the initiative began last November and are expected to be completed early this year. In the Kenosha area, installs are scheduled for the second week of March.

Arch is installing average-size solar panel systems on most homes and should account for 75% to 90% of homeowners’ energy usage, depending on how they use their energy. The installations came at no cost to the homeowner or Habitat for Humanity.

Focus on Energy provided $87,500 for the installations. FOE and Wisconsin’s electric and natural gas utilities have partnered to help residential and business customers across the state make cost-effective energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades.

FOE has delivered more than $1 billion worth of economic benefits to Wisconsin, with Foe returning more than $4 to the state’s economy for every $1 spent in the form of energy savings, jobs and environmental impacts.