Four in custody, $18,000 of merchandise recovered after Pleasant Prairie pursuit

Four individuals are in custody after allegedly stealing about $18,000 in merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Illinois and fleeing into Wisconsin Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., the Pleasant Prairie Police Department was informed a pursuit out of Lake County of a silver Honda Accord with a Wisconsin license plate, said Sgt. Chad Brown. The subjects had stolen several thousand dollars of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Highland Park, Illinois.

The suspect vehicle reportedly fled north onto what becomes I-94, where PPPD located the vehicle. The Accord exited east onto State Trunk Highway 142, then went south on Highway H, where PPPD vehicles boxed it in just south of 142, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Four subjects were taken into custody. Brown said the driver was charged with recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee/elude law enforcement, along with the charges of theft from Illinois. The passengers are charged with the thefts from Illinois.

Brown said a search of the vehicle located all stolen property, along with marijuana.

“It was good work by the Illinois and Wisconsin agencies,” Brown said. “They worked together on getting criminals into custody.”

