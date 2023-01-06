Four in custody, $18,000 of merchandise recovered after Pleasant Prairie pursuit

Four individuals are in custody after allegedly stealing about $18,000 in merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Illinois and fleeing into Wisconsin Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., the Pleasant Prairie Police Department was informed a pursuit out of Lake County of a silver Honda Accord with a Wisconsin license plate, said Sgt. Chad Brown. The subjects had stolen several thousand dollars of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Highland Park, Illinois.

The suspect vehicle reportedly fled north onto what becomes I-94, where PPPD located the vehicle. The Accord exited east onto State Trunk Highway 142, then went south on Highway H, where PPPD vehicles boxed it in just south of 142, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Four subjects were taken into custody. Brown said the driver was charged with recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee/elude law enforcement, along with the charges of theft from Illinois. The passengers are charged with the thefts from Illinois.

Brown said a search of the vehicle located all stolen property, along with marijuana.

“It was good work by the Illinois and Wisconsin agencies,” Brown said. “They worked together on getting criminals into custody.”

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Dec. 31-Jan. 3 Marlon Terrell Barber Marlon Terrell Barber, 44, of Waukegan, Illinois, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver THC (less than 200 grams or less than 4 plants), possession of drug paraphernalia. Alexander Maurice Carter Alexander Maurice Carter, 32, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams). Shawn Patrick Flannery Shawn Patrick Flannery, 43, of Kenosha, faces charges of substantial battery (intend bodily harm), and disorderly conduct. Jeffrey Alan Hughes Jeffrey Alan Hughes, 44, of Kenosha, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense). Shakir Amin Ingram Shakir Amin Ingram, 20, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver THC (less than 200 grams or less than 4 plants), possession of drug paraphernalia. Jervell Dashaun Jones Jervell Dashaun Jones, 29, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, disorderly conduct, and battery. Marquis Deshawn Jones Marquis Deshawn Jones, 36, of Kenosha, faces charges of disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse), intimidate victim/threaten force, battery (domestic abuse), and threat to injure or accuse of crime. Terra Lynn-Elliot Kelley Terra Lynn-Elliot Kelley, 36, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Ryan Ronald Krok Ryan Ronald Krok, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping. Felipe Mandujano Jr. Felipe Mandujano Jr., 50, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alejandro Padilla-Rodriguez Alejandro Padilla-Rodriguez, 19, of Racine, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver THC (less than 200 grams or less than 4 plants), possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon. Darnell Larue Pearson Darnell Larue Pearson, 31, of Fox Lake, Illinois, faces charges of bail jumping, vehicle operator flee/elude officer, first degree reckless endangering safety, and neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age or has a disability). Matthew G. Pettry Matthew G. Pettry, 31, of Lake Villa, Illinois, faces charges of drive or operate vehicle without consent, possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receive or conceal stolen property (less than or equal to $2,500). Michael Raymond Richter Michael Raymond Richter, 61, of Bristol, faces charges of bail jumping, battery, and disorderly conduct. Matthew Sawyer Matthew Sawyer, 63, faces charges of manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than 1 gram). Todd Perry Schook Todd Perry Schook, 54, of Kenosha, faces charges of manufacture/deliver PCP, methcathinone, or amphetamine (less than 3 grams). Michael Jovan Smith Michael Jovan Smith, 30, of Evanston, Illinois, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense), and resisting or obstructing an officer. Marshawn Thurman Marshawn Thurman, 33, of Union Grove, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of THC. Shane L. White Shane L. White, 36, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, and disorderly conduct. California convict kicks out police car window, attempts escape on highway Police probe motive in NYPD machete attack Police execute search warrant at Idaho murder suspect's apartment