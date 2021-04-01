 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four individuals seek vacant Kenosha County Board seat
View Comments
alert top story

Four individuals seek vacant Kenosha County Board seat

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Four people have applied for appointment to the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors’ vacant 23rd District seat.

Kenosha County Board Chairman John O’Day said Thursday the applicants are Kim Lewis, Mark Starzyk, Tracy Strother and Cathleen Zamazal.

O’Day conducted interviews with each of them earlier this week and will announce his choice in advance of the Wednesday, April 7, meeting of the County Board.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The board will vote on confirmation of the appointment during that meeting, with the new supervisor to be sworn in during the April 20 board meeting.

The 23rd District seat became vacant with the March 3 death of Supervisor Lon Wienke. The district includes the Village of Twin Lakes and portions of the Town of Randall.

The individual appointed to the position will serve until a successor is elected in the 2022 spring nonpartisan election. The individual who is appointed is eligible to run for the position in that election.

Spring Election Guide: Information on candidates for state and local races, referendums

Attached are articles and reports related to the April 6 general election.

This collection will be regularly updated, so check back at kenoshanews.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert