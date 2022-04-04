Four Kenosha County students receive Good Citizen awards from Daughters of the American Revolution

The Kenosha Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored Kenosha County high school seniors with Good Citizen awards.

Recognized were Faith Drummond from Christian Life School, Tiffany Villalobos from Indian Trail High School and Academy, Abby Povkovich from Tremper High School and Rebecca Rainey from Wilmot High School.

Each received a certificate, pin and monetary award.

After their applications were evaluated, one student was selected to be the chapter winner. Tiffany Villalobos was selected and received an additional monetary award. Faith Drummond had an identical score and was awarded an additional amount.

The award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. The students were selected by their teachers because they demonstrate those qualities to an outstanding degree.

A luncheon was held on March 23 at the Parkway Chateau where the students were recognized for their achievements and received their awards.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. To learn more, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.

