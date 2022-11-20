Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County

Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County.

The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being built on a speculative basis, or without tenants lined up in advance.

This month, HSA Commercial broke ground on one of Wisconsin’s largest-ever speculative industrial buildings in Kenosha.

The Highland Commerce Center of Somers, a 918,844-square-foot distribution center will be located directly off I-94 at 2655 113th Ave., at the Burlington Road interchange in Kenosha.

“This development meets the critical need for large users seeking to meet the accelerating e-commerce demands of consumers throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee region,” said Robert Smietana, vice chairman and CEO of HSA Commercial Real Estate.

Highland Commerce Center of Somers will offer state-of-the-art features that include 40-foot clear heights, 109 dock doors, 165 truck trailer parking stalls and 511 employee parking spaces. The building is expected to be complete in third-quarter 2023. The space will be leased by Cushman & Wakefield.

For the three Wisconsin developments, Partners in Design is serving as project architect, PREMIER Design + Build Group as general contractor and Pinnacle Engineering Group as civil engineer.

“These projects represent continuations of successful HSA developments along the I-94 corridor, which has become an essential link in many supply chains,” said Smietana. “We are proud to be one of the most active industrial developers in the area as we help businesses across industries grow their operations throughout Illinois, Wisconsin and beyond.”

Bristol Highlands

In early November, HSA Commercial broke ground on a 550,647-square-foot warehouse on the first of three buildings in the firm’s new Bristol Highlands Commerce Center West project at the southeast corner of 136th Avenue and Wilmot Road, at 9414 136th Ave., Kenosha.

The new 82-acre warehouse park will total 1.3 million square feet upon full build-out and is located near HSA Commercial’s existing Bristol Highlands Commerce Center East development. Together, the two phases will total six buildings and 2.4 million square feet.

Scheduled to deliver in third-quarter 2023, Bristol Highlands Commerce Center West will feature 40-foot clear heights, 79 truck docks, four drive-in doors, and parking for 106 trailers and 256 cars. The space will be leased by CBRE.

Other area projects

Other HSA Commercial’s new developments also under construction include:

Delany Commerce Center II, 2451 North Delany Road, Waukegan, Ill.: Phase 2 of the Delany Commerce Center, located in Waukegan, Ill., will be a 218,500-square-foot warehouse offering immediate access to Interstate 94 and Highway 41. Construction began in October, with anticipated completion in July 2023.

“This is a rare Lake County location near an abundant supply of strong, diverse labor,” Smietana said. “The signalized intersection on Delany Road at our main entrance allows for easy access to the four-lane Delany Road.”

The industrial building, which is located adjacent to a 218,500-square-foot distribution facility HSA Commercial developed in 2014, will feature 36-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, 28 truck docks, four drive-in doors, 130-foot truck court depth and parking for 300 cars. The building will be divisible to 55,000-square-foot suites.

Harris Architects is serving as project architect, PREMIER Design + Build Group as general contractor and Manhard Consulting as civil engineer. The space will be leased by Colliers.

Park 94, Building IV, 975 Carrington Blvd., Mt. Pleasant: Construction began in October on the fourth warehouse at Park 94, a 184-acre Class A industrial park at the corner of Interstate 94 and Highway 20 in Mt. Pleasant. HSA Commercial completed its first phase of the park in 2009, which helped spark development of the area as a logistics and manufacturing hub. Park 94 already is home to the headquarters for Seda International Packaging Group, InSinkErator, Ryder Last Mile Inc., and Typenex® Medical LLC, among other users.

“With its easy access to Chicago and Milwaukee, Park 94 is a prime location for industrial users requiring quick access to each metro,” Smietana said. “The development also benefits from multiple retail and dining options nearby.”

Scheduled to deliver in July 2023, Building IV will measure 226,148 square feet and feature 36-foot clear heights, 52 truck docks, two drive-in doors, and parking for 37 trailers and 286 cars. The space will be leased by CBRE.

“The I-94 corridor continues to see positive absorption in the third quarter, demonstrating the robust demand for modern warehouse space along this critical logistics artery, which has benefited from significant infrastructure investments in recent years,” Smietana. “With these developments slated to deliver in Q2 and Q3 of 2023, we’re fueling the pipeline of new, state-of-the-art facilities that are supporting continued business expansion in both states.”