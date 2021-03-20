Four running for two seats on Wilmot Union High School Board

What pressing issues would you like to help the district with? Colborn: Creating an up to date strategic plan and district goals is at the top of my list. It is nearly impossible to remain relevant when there have been three U.S. Presidents since Wilmot’s last strategic plan was updated in 2011. We have to develop a current strategic plan and district goals that are relevant to the changes in our society over the last 10 years. This starts with using data analytics and collaborative communication to understand why the five schools that feed into Wilmot have an average rank of 113 out of 419 districts in Wisconsin while the high school is ranked 325. Then, we can create a clear plan of action and milestones to meet the educational needs of our students.

Faber: I feel the most important issue facing this district, along with many other districts, would be getting back to a normal environment. I do believe that certain things we have learned through this trying time, like virtual learning, can be instituted into the curriculum. I was part of the original committee that setup, struggled with, and introduced our long-distance learning lab, aka virtual learning, to the school. I also want to see what can be done to improve our ranking in the state for our core academics, English, science, and math. We need to make sure our student population achieves, along with strives to greater heights than we did. I really feel that we lost a year, and it’s now up to us to make double the progress and use what we did learn during this time to get our district to the top.