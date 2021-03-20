Four running for two seats on Wilmot Union High School Board

WILMOT — Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Wilmot Union High School Board of Education in the April 6 general election.
Electors first narrowed the field of candidates in the primary election held in February. The candidates who will appear on the April ballot are: Nate Colborn, Michael Faber, Melissa Samborski and Steve Turner. None are incumbents, but Faber and Turner are former members.
School Board seats carry three-year terms. Annual salary for board members is determined by role following board reorganization. Annual pay for president is $2,800; vice-president annual pay is $2,500. Board clerk is paid $2,700 annually and the treasurer is paid $2,500 annually. All other member are paid $2,500. Committee members get an additional $220.
Each candidate was asked the same three questions. Their responses, in alphabetical order by name, follow:
Why are you running for
the Wilmot Union High
School Board of Education?Colborn: As Pablo Picasso said, action is the foundational key to all success. While advocating for our students and working through an issue with the administration, I recognized a need to strengthen our district’s educational environment. That need became an opportunity when I learned there were vacant school board seats up for election this spring. After researching the role of a school board member, I felt compelled to take action and be part of the change.
Faber: I feel my passion for the school district, making it one of the best and somewhere everyone would be proud of, and want to send their children to. I believe we need to strive, not to only have a good, but a great curriculum. I think that with hard work and determination, that can and will be achieved. I, being a former student, father and future grandfather of Wilmot students, can tell you that this school holds a special place for me and I will work extra hard for this district.
Samborski: I am running for Wilmot Union High School Board of Education because I have three boys: Alex, 16; Andrew, 14; and Aaron, 11. I have two boys currently going to Wilmot Union High School, and I am very vested in their education and the education of all of the children in our community. I have been a kindergarten teacher since 2000, and I highly value education. My teaching experience provides me with knowledge of what works and what needs to be improved in a school setting. I also volunteer for the Boy Scouts, which exemplifies my dedication to community service and teaching stewardship values to young people. This is important for the betterment of our whole community.
Turner: Speaking broadly; to continue and expand positive change within the school environment for our students, educators, staff and parents. Given we had enough candidates for a primary is a sign that there is stronger interest than normal within the community to see change at our school. I do believe this is the case and would be grateful for the opportunity to help drive change collaboratively leveraging the voices of our community, staff, and students.
What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice?Colborn: I am a decorated Iraq and Afghanistan veteran with a proven track record for improving organizations, building team-centered coalitions and remaining resilient in the most challenging circumstances. I have a diverse background comprised of private sector, civil service and over 20 years of military experience as an Air Force civil engineer.
I remain relevant by engaging the community’s concerns through the use of multigenerational communication tools that include various social media platforms, in-person interaction and my website, NateColborn.com, which was live within days of announcing my candidacy.
Most importantly, I am committed to the belief that all children are entitled to a beneficial educational environment to ensure they are college, career, and civic ready to succeed in life.
Faber: I feel my prior experience on the board would be an asset to the district during this administration transition. I was part of a board that passed the resolution for the building addition, with little impact on the taxpayers, along with the hiring of a previous administrator, so I can make the tough and sometimes unpopular decision, as long as it’s the right decision. I am willing to look outside the box at new ideas, ways to achieve better results for the students, teachers, support staff, administration, and yes, the taxpaying district citizens, but again most importantly the students.
Samborski: I am a cheerleader and motivator. In my role as a teacher at Randall, I serve on the Building Leadership Team committee and have enjoyed being a trusted employee who can bring about positive change. Growth can be painful, but the only way it can happen is to be honest about our faults and create a change plan. I understand the role the board plays as part of the leadership team of the school. They are elected to serve as an oversight. They are to ensure our taxpayer dollars are being used responsibly to educate our children. The board is tasked with overseeing the leadership of the school. I have seen the workings of education through the lens of a mother, teacher, building leadership, and now hope to include board members’ perspectives. I understand school culture and will work tirelessly to improve it.
Turner: I am not afraid to ask the hard questions, challenge the status quo and push to make our collective school community better. I value the voice of the community and our staff and desire healthy transparency on the issues that are critical to our success. I have the organizational background and experience to be efficient and effective in making change and consider the impact of that change across all effected. I bring seven plus years of board experience, 25 years of senior leadership experience in the corporate environment and am a father of four, two of whom have graduated from WHS and two currently attending. I have been coaching WHS feeder sports teams (girls and boys) for 11 years and have a passion for getting kids involved in and out of the classroom.
What pressing issues would you like to help the district with?Colborn: Creating an up to date strategic plan and district goals is at the top of my list. It is nearly impossible to remain relevant when there have been three U.S. Presidents since Wilmot’s last strategic plan was updated in 2011. We have to develop a current strategic plan and district goals that are relevant to the changes in our society over the last 10 years. This starts with using data analytics and collaborative communication to understand why the five schools that feed into Wilmot have an average rank of 113 out of 419 districts in Wisconsin while the high school is ranked 325. Then, we can create a clear plan of action and milestones to meet the educational needs of our students.
Faber: I feel the most important issue facing this district, along with many other districts, would be getting back to a normal environment. I do believe that certain things we have learned through this trying time, like virtual learning, can be instituted into the curriculum. I was part of the original committee that setup, struggled with, and introduced our long-distance learning lab, aka virtual learning, to the school. I also want to see what can be done to improve our ranking in the state for our core academics, English, science, and math. We need to make sure our student population achieves, along with strives to greater heights than we did. I really feel that we lost a year, and it’s now up to us to make double the progress and use what we did learn during this time to get our district to the top.
Samborski: I know they are going to develop a strategic plan for change and growth this summer. This needs to be done thoughtfully. We need to use data to support our decisions. We need to make every decision based on what is best for the students. We need to address some of the things we lost during COVID and what needs to be made up, but we must also keep moving forward. We also need to develop a safe plan for reopening the building for community use. Re-examining the budget after extra expenses were incurred for COVID measures and trying to secure some of the money committed by the federal government for school reopening is a priority. I am looking forward to working with our local legislature on advocating for our kids.
Turner: First, our ongoing reaction to the pandemic needs examination. I believe we need to stop thinking ‘Band-Aid’ and start thinking outside of the box about how education can move forward. Our kids’ learning has undoubtedly suffered and I believe we need to use this crisis as a catalyst to think more progressively about how we educate our kids. Second, our school continues to be understaffed at the leadership level during a time when demands are at their highest; we need to assertively address this issue. Finally, WHS is in need of a dynamic strategic plan. I believe WHS would benefit greatly by bringing in a 3rd party assessment firm to conduct an unbiased review of our school, top to bottom. From this assessment, a comprehensive strategic plan can be constructed aimed at short, medium and long term improvement. If elected, I will press on all of the above.
Spring Election Guide: Information on candidates for state and local races, referendums
Here is a collection of stories run in the Kenosha News regarding state and local elections and referendums on the April 6 ballot.
This collection will be updated regularly through Election Day, so check back often at kenoshanews.com.
Why wait? Get local news while it’s happening. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Here’s a special offer to get you started today:
Another round of voting, this time in local spring elections, is getting underway this week.
Kerr wants to decentralize state education department; Underly called proposal a 'Hail Mary' campaign ploy
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin state schools superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr is proposing decentralizing the Department of Public Instruction and…
WHEATLAND — Longtime Town chairman William Glembocki is being challenged by Diane Grenus in the April 6 general election.
Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, appointed to the Kenosha County Circuit Court early this year, will have a challenger in her first run for electi…
The majority of village and town elected seats throughout Kenosha County will go uncontested in April, with the exception of the Wheatland tow…
The majority of contested races throughout Kenosha County in April will be to fill school board seats, the slate of candidates announced this …