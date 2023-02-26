The Four Seasons Garden Club is hosting the program “Re-create Your Yard as a Gardener: How to Make it Happen” Wednesday at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave.

The program is 7 to 9 p.m. March 1 in Gateway’s Madrigano Auditorium.

Jeff Epping, director of horticulture at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, is presenting the program.

Epping has “taken many of the ecologically minded gardening concepts and award-winning garden designs from around the country and incorporated them into his own small home garden,” program organizers said.

The presentation begins at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m..

After the program, Epping will answer questions from audience members.

This program is one of the club’s outreach events for 2023.

Admission is free. Registration is available online at Eventbrite. For more information, email Karen Taskonis at rtaskonis@wi.rr.com.