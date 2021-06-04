Four Seasons Garden Club members selling plants at HarborMarket Saturday

Every Saturday, shoppers flock to Kenosha’s Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket, open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai.

At this week’s HarborMarket, the Four Seasons Garden Club will host its Spring Plant Sale. Club members will be at the market with “hundreds of perennials, annuals and blubs grown by Garden Club members.”

The club will have two tents located at the south end of the market.

In addition to selling items, the club members will also offer gardening tips and information about the club’s upcoming Secret Garden Walk set for July 10. For more information, go to 4seasonsgardenclub.org.

Also every Saturday, the Kenosha Public Market, open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (opening at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens) can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street.

Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment.

Nostalgic transportation