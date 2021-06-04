Four Seasons Garden Club members selling plants at HarborMarket Saturday

Every Saturday, shoppers flock to Kenosha’s Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket, open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai.
At this week’s HarborMarket, the Four Seasons Garden Club will host its Spring Plant Sale. Club members will be at the market with “hundreds of perennials, annuals and blubs grown by Garden Club members.”
The club will have two tents located at the south end of the market.
In addition to selling items, the club members will also offer gardening tips and information about the club’s upcoming Secret Garden Walk set for July 10. For more information, go to 4seasonsgardenclub.org.
Also every Saturday, the Kenosha Public Market, open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (opening at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens) can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street.
Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment.
Nostalgic transportation
And while you’re strolling Downtown, shopping and eating, hop on Kenosha’s streetcars. The electric streetcars take riders along the Lake Michigan shoreline, through historic districts and downtown Kenosha.
Streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St. Fares are $1 for adults (13 and older), 50 cents for children (ages 5-12) and free for kids age 4 and younger.
Kenosha’s Lakefront Trolley is also on the road, taking riders along the lakefront from Carthage College to Kemper Center, with stops at the Pennoyer Park band shell, Lemon Street Gallery, the History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, the transit center and Lakeside Towers.
The trolley runs from 3:45 to 9:15 p.m. on Fridays; 1:45 to 9:15 p.m. Saturdays; and 1:45 to 6:15 p.m. Sundays through September. The rubber-tired trolley departs the transit center, 724 54th St., at five minutes past the hour on its southbound route and departs the transit center 30 minutes past the hour on its northbound route. There are markers along the route, and people can also flag down the driver for pick up along the way. Fares are $1 for adults and 50 cents for children.