Four story apartment building with Lake Michigan views eyed in Somers

Wallach has a list of modern, urban mid-rise residential developments in Chicago and Arizona under his tool belt.

His completed projects include: 1001 Madison, a seven-story, 90-unit condo building in Chicago; the Odyssey Lofts, an eight-story, 62-unit condo building on West Jackson Boulevard in Chicago; and the Summit at Copper Square, a 23-story, 165-unit condo high-rise across the street from Chase Field in Phoenix.

The four-story concept presented in Somers is pared down from the seven-story building Wallach initially envisioned on the site.

The open “diamond” shape of the complex features two buildings (with four distinct segments) and a grand amphitheater courtyard in the center. Of the 96 units, 72 would be two-bedroom units and 24 would be one-bedroom units with Juliet balconies. Each unit will have its own washer and dryer.

There would be 49 indoor parking spaces on the ground level and 41 parking lot spaces for each building. The site would be accessed by three entrances and there would be four garage doors through with to enter the indoor parking areas.

“It is our plan to have our utilities included in our rents,” Wallach said, adding rent will be $2-plus per square foot.