Four story apartment building with Lake Michigan views eyed in Somers

A 96-unit, four-story apartment complex is being speculated for a prime piece of Lake Michigan property in Somers, designed in such a way most units would have a view of the lake.
The concept plan, a year in the making, was floated before the Somers Plan Commission this week by David Wallach, CEO of Blue Paint Development and Wally Walls, a construction material manufacturing, engineering and design company based in Kenosha.
“This site is one of the best in Somers,” Wallach told the plan commissioners, adding the quality of the project will go well beyond what is required by building codes.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to develop it,” he said. “We are much about the cake as we are about the frosting. We hope that after we build this you will hold all builders to our standards.”
The 5.57-acre property at 743-45 Sheridan Road, between Seventh and Eighth streets, was purchased in 2019 for $975,000. It is just south of Overlook Park and is two miles north of Carthage College.
The proposed development will require a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning, a Planned Unit Development Overlay District and a storm water plan.
Plan commissioners, generally supportive of the building footprint and concept, made it clear it also will require a shoreline protection plan.
“I am very sensitive to the lakeshore erosion because I live it and see it every day,” commissioner Scott Fredrick said.
Wallach said an engineer has been hired to develop a shoreline report for the 557 feet of frontage on Lake Michigan. The typography includes a bluff and varying elevations, including a natural path down to the water where residents would have access to a beach. The apartment building would be set 75 feet in from the edge.
Fredrick also had concerns about the size of building, adding it is “not like anything in Somers to this point.”
“This is a big building. This is like a sky rise to me,” Fredrick said. “I live right on Lake Michigan just south of this.”
He said such “a glamorous building” doesn’t fit the neighborhood. Wallach said he takes the comment about the grandeur as a compliment.
“That’s what we’re shooting for,” Wallach said. “That area deserves much better and we are hoping to lead by example.”
Commissioner Donald Boxx said he feels the proposal does fit the “aesthetic tone” set by Carthage College, and commissioner Bob Lee called it “a great concept” that “definitely would be an asset to the village.”
Lee called it a :”jewel” and said wants to make sure potential erosion and bluff stability issues are addressed.
Wallach has a list of modern, urban mid-rise residential developments in Chicago and Arizona under his tool belt.
His completed projects include: 1001 Madison, a seven-story, 90-unit condo building in Chicago; the Odyssey Lofts, an eight-story, 62-unit condo building on West Jackson Boulevard in Chicago; and the Summit at Copper Square, a 23-story, 165-unit condo high-rise across the street from Chase Field in Phoenix.
The four-story concept presented in Somers is pared down from the seven-story building Wallach initially envisioned on the site.
The open “diamond” shape of the complex features two buildings (with four distinct segments) and a grand amphitheater courtyard in the center. Of the 96 units, 72 would be two-bedroom units and 24 would be one-bedroom units with Juliet balconies. Each unit will have its own washer and dryer.
There would be 49 indoor parking spaces on the ground level and 41 parking lot spaces for each building. The site would be accessed by three entrances and there would be four garage doors through with to enter the indoor parking areas.
“It is our plan to have our utilities included in our rents,” Wallach said, adding rent will be $2-plus per square foot.
“All our rents are market rents,” he said. “We’re not looking for any help from government agencies. We’re outside of the TIF (tax incremental financing district). This is all of our own money.”
Somers town chairman Mark Molinaro said “conceptually it is not an inappropriate project or solution for this particular property.” He said it is arguably the best piece of Lake Michigan property well beyond the municipal boundary lines of Somers.
Village president George Stoner expressed support for the project. “We need the housing,” he said.
This was the first, very preliminary public meeting. Future presentations and public hearings will be required as the plan develops.
“We’re not trying to dictate (what goes there),” Wallach said. “We’re here to listen.”
