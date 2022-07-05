Four teens vying for 2022 Miss Bristol title at this week's Bristol Progress Days

Four teens are vying for the 2022 title of Miss Bristol, with the crowning this week at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

The event is among the highlights of the 2022 Bristol Progress Days celebration, to be held Friday through Sunday, July 8-10. This year’s theme is “May All Your Dreams Come True in 2022.”

The Miss Bristol Coronation Banquet will be Friday starting at 7 p.m., and will include an award ceremony for the Outstanding Citizen and Junior Outstanding Citizen. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. This year’s Miss Bristol will take over from 2021 winner Amanda Palmen.

Contestants are judged on speaking ability, personality, appearance and civic accomplishments in both their community and in school. At the banquet, they will each have to answer a different question, and receive a final round of judging on socializing, stage appearance and pose, personality and appearance again.

Event coordinator Carol Gorsuch praised this year’s contestants.

“We always have a great group of girls vying for the Miss Bristol crown and this year is no different,” Gorsuch said. “So far with the time that I have spent with this year’s girls, they get along really well and I look forward to working with them over the Progress Days weekend, where they will be kept very busy.”

Gorsuch said organizers are excited to see the return of the carnival to the Bristol Progress Days, along with numerous other activities planned for the weekend.

“I have enjoyed every Bristol Progress Day celebration that I’ve been with over the years. It’s always a great small town festival,” she said.

The 2022 Miss Bristol candidates include:

Janae Hope Bayles

Janae Hope Bayles, 17, will be a senior at Westosha Central High School. She plays softball with Bristol Recreation and has attended Bristol Progress Day all her life.

She volunteers with Operation Christmas Child, Children’s Heart Project and Ronald McDonald House, doing everything from collecting donations to making blankets. Bayles hopes to become an EMT and firefighter in Bristol. In school, Bayles was awarded the Academic Excellence Award and has made the honor roll three years so far.

Amanda Gorsuch

Amanda Gorsuch, 19, will be a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and she hopes to explore her interests further in college to decide what direction she would like to go. She enjoys spending time with family and friends. Gorsuch has volunteered with her church teens group in a variety of ways, serving as vice president for two years and president for one.

Gorsuch volunteered at the Trevor Sharing Center. Gorsuch was active in $-H for several years and participated in the Kenosha County Fair, winning many awards. She was in the school band, Jazz Lab, choir, Central Swing Inc., and drama programs as both cast and crew, and has worked as a backstage technician at UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium. Gorsuch has participated in the district Solo ensemble throughout high school, receiving many awards and performing at the state competition several times. Academic awards include graduating Cum Laude from Westosha and being named to the Dean’s List each semester since attending Whitewater.

Priya Kurszewski

Priya Kurszewski, 17, is a recent graduate of Westosha Central High School and future freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside who hopes to one day be a therapist. She’s volunteered at Safe Harbor, Bristol Senior Center and the Holy Cross Church. In school Kurszewski was president of the Key Club for three years and a member for four.

Kurszewski was a member of the Gay-Straight Alliance for four years and vice-president for one. She also took part in drama productions for three years, and was manager of hair and makeup for 2 years. A member of the choir, Kurszewski sings opera and participated in the District Solo Ensemble, scoring a 1. She received the Student of the Month award and Thespian of the Month award.

Shannon Wiebers

Shannon Wiebers, 16, will be a junior at Westosha Central High School, and plans to attend college to become a registered emergency veterinary nurse. She does both figure and team skating and has been training for 10 years. Wiebers is also a trained ice dancer, competing individually at many competitions and winning gold, silver, bronze and pewter medals.

Wieber took second place at the Badger State Games and will be representing Wisconsin this summer at the State Games of America. In school, Wiebers is an officer of the Health Occupations Students of America. She has participated in vision screenings and the Autism Walk. She is in the Drama Club as a member of the tech crew. Working with hair, make-up and costumes. She was awarded Student of the Month during her freshman and sophomore years

