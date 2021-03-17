Four vie for three Paddock Lake village trustee seats in April 6 election

My career in the retail buying world is fast-paced and multi-dimensional. I have years of experience balancing a large budget and working with a variety of individuals and suppliers from a diverse background. I am not afraid to fight for what I believe to be fair, even when it may not be the easiest path.

Brickner: I have lived in the village and been involved in the community for 30 years. I have been an office manager/paralegal for 21 years. I have practical experience running a law office. As office manager, I am involved in the financial aspect of the law office (and have) past experience with finances and budgets while serving as the treasurer of the Central High School Booster Club.

As part of my employment, I am personable and compassionate in assisting our clients and the public, which would carry over in serving the residents of our community if I’m elected as Trustee for the Village of Paddock Lake.

Garland: I’ve been a village trustee the last two years. I’ve lived in Paddock Lake for over eight years and beyond Trustee — even if I end up not getting re-elected for another term — I am and will continue to be an active member of this community.