Four vie for three Paddock Lake village trustee seats in April 6 election

PADDOCK LAKE — Four candidates are vying for three trustee seats on the Paddock Lake Village Board in the April 6 general election.
The candidates are: Incumbents Scott Garland and Bena Ahlberg and challengers Renee Brickner and John Poole. Poole is also running in the April election for the Paddock Lake seat on Westosha Central High School Board.
Incumbent Terry Burns is unopposed in the April 6 election for village presidents.
Trustees serve two-year terms and are paid $250 per month.
Each trustee candidate was asked to answer the same three questions. Their responses are as follows:
Why are you running for a position on the Village Board?
Ahlberg: Growing up, Paddock Lake was a second home to me. When my husband and I were looking to purchase a house, we knew Paddock Lake was the place we wanted to call home. We will be starting a family in the next couple of years and are deeply committed to this community for decades to come. I want to ensure a stable, welcoming and safe community for my family and all of the other residents of Paddock Lake.
I was appointed to the Village of Paddock Lake Board in May 2020 to fill a vacant position and have been invested in learning the details of what is going on in the village. I have enjoyed being able to offer a fresh perspective from a new generation on the board. I am passionate about Paddock Lake and hope to have the honor of serving the village for years to come.
Brickner: I have been attending monthly meetings for the past two years and observing our village government. As a longtime resident with children and grandchildren also living in the village, I feel I would be an asset to our community in helping make the Village of Paddock Lake a better place for everyone.
Garland: I want to try and continue to make a positive impact for this community now and for future generations. Simply put, I just want good for Paddock Lake.
Poole: I’m running because I want Paddock Lake to be an affordable and enjoyable place to live. It’s easier to effect change on a board of seven rather than 23, as when I was on the (Kenosha) County Board. We have two great lakes and a great county park. I would like to see more community-based events and festivals such as Oktoberfest.
What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice for voters?
Ahlberg: I grew up in a service-oriented family and participated in multiple organizations and events for the betterment of my community. I believe it’s important to not only view the big picture of the community itself but to also take into consideration the needs of individuals.
While currently serving on the board, I read all necessary materials and have had conversations with community members in order to form my opinions. It is the duty of a Trustee to be well informed in order to make decisions which impact the future of our community.
My career in the retail buying world is fast-paced and multi-dimensional. I have years of experience balancing a large budget and working with a variety of individuals and suppliers from a diverse background. I am not afraid to fight for what I believe to be fair, even when it may not be the easiest path.
Brickner: I have lived in the village and been involved in the community for 30 years. I have been an office manager/paralegal for 21 years. I have practical experience running a law office. As office manager, I am involved in the financial aspect of the law office (and have) past experience with finances and budgets while serving as the treasurer of the Central High School Booster Club.
As part of my employment, I am personable and compassionate in assisting our clients and the public, which would carry over in serving the residents of our community if I’m elected as Trustee for the Village of Paddock Lake.
Garland: I’ve been a village trustee the last two years. I’ve lived in Paddock Lake for over eight years and beyond Trustee — even if I end up not getting re-elected for another term — I am and will continue to be an active member of this community.
Poole: I’m an accountant with over 40 years of experience, so I can read and balance a budget. I served six years on the Kenosha County Board, so I know how government works. I have attended Paddock Lake Board meetings for over six years, so I am aware of what the issues are for the village.
What pressing issues would you like to help address?
Ahlberg: The Village of Paddock Lake continues to grow year after year. We have a delightful small community here with deep-rooted history. I believe it is important to nurture the traditions and the nuances which make Paddock Lake so special, while balancing the growth in the community that brings additional resources, businesses and population. I believe it is important to promote civic engagement with the next generation of residents in Paddock Lake.
Brickner: To make the board more accessible to our residents, making sure their voices are not only heard but receive the proper attention of the Village Board. I would like to help address improving our village, while bringing smart, balanced growth without raising taxes for the residents of our community.
Garland: Personally, if the funding was right, I would like to see an overpass crosswalk over Highway 50, making it safer for our residents to cross. Not just for students at Central, but for everyone, especially now that there will soon be a band shelter at Old Settler’s Park. I’m also a community events kind of guy. I’d like to see a few more events in the community, other than our annual Oktoberfest event.
Poole: The most pressing issue we have today is getting the village re-open for business. Our businesses are struggling because of the lockdowns. It’s been a year, time to end the lockdowns, or we won’t have any businesses left.
