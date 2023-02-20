The Shalom Center's fourth annual "Love Purses for a Purpose" drive brought in 700 new and gently used purses and various handbags filled with toiletries, candy, lipstick, jewelry, nail polish and other necessities from donors throughout the area just in time for Valentine's Day.

Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center, along with her staff organized what they are calling "the most successful drive yet."

"I love serving others, and what better way to show love on Valentine’s Day than by giving back," Coleman said. "I’m thankful for the generous donors and community partners who donated purses or toiletries. Even our community youth groups got involved. That’s what love is all about."

Women in Shalom Center programs were able to choose a purse on Valentine's Day.

“The goal was to allow women to pick a purse of their choice and show a little extra love," Coleman said. "The ladies were delighted with the variety and quality of the purses. It really made their Valentine’s Day special."

Because they collected more than enough purses for Shalom Center clients, Coleman said she is donating purses to Halo, Inc. in Racine and to Women and Children’s Horizons in Kenosha.

In March, a similar donation drive called March MANness will collect men’s wallets, backpacks and hygiene products. Coleman's husband, Rev. Michael Coleman, and her son-in-law Jhalin Goodlow will spearhead the men’s drive.

For more information on how to donate to the Shalom Center call 262-658-1713 or visit its website at https://www.shalomcenter.org/.