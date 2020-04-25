Foxconn announces the start of mask production at Mount Pleasant manufacturing facility

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group announced last week that the company has started assembling procedural masks at its Racine County manufacturing facility in the Village of Mount Pleasant to aid in state and national response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks assembled in Wisconsin under the Sharp trade name, owned by Foxconn, underwent testing in the United States, according to a news release which noted that Foxconn will continue to assemble tens of thousands of procedural masks for general use by medical professionals, law enforcement, pharmacists, caregivers and others across the U.S.
“Foxconn’s founder, Terry Gou, has heard the call from federal and state elected leaders for industries and businesses to pull together their resources and do their part in the fight against COVID-19,” Foxconn board member and vice-chairman Dr. Jay Lee said in the news release. “Whether it is consumer electronics, industrial artificial intelligence, display technology, high-performance computing, 5G networks, or procedural masks, Foxconn’s manufacturing expertise, global supply-chain reach, and agility is working to save lives.”
In the news release, it was noted that Foxconn continues to abide by Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency orders and federal Centers for Disease Control prevention guidelines by asking certain employees to work from home, while assembly employees undergo safety protocols and procedures that include, but are not limited to, body temperature screenings upon entry to any Foxconn facility, routine hand-washing, and compliance with recommended guidelines for the use of personal protective equipment.
To further expand Foxconn’s ability to assist in the current pandemic crisis, earlier this month the company announced that it is working with Minnesota-based medical technology provider Medtronic PLC on an initiative to produce medical ventilators in Wisconsin.
In its press release, Foxconn noted that medical and technical experts from both companies are working closely to fast-track the research and development and production processes so additional ventilators can be quickly produced to fight the current global pandemic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.