Foxconn announces the start of mask production at Mount Pleasant manufacturing facility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group announced last week that the company has started assembling procedural masks at its Racine County manufacturing facility in the Village of Mount Pleasant to aid in state and national response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks assembled in Wisconsin under the Sharp trade name, owned by Foxconn, underwent testing in the United States, according to a news release which noted that Foxconn will continue to assemble tens of thousands of procedural masks for general use by medical professionals, law enforcement, pharmacists, caregivers and others across the U.S.

“Foxconn’s founder, Terry Gou, has heard the call from federal and state elected leaders for industries and businesses to pull together their resources and do their part in the fight against COVID-19,” Foxconn board member and vice-chairman Dr. Jay Lee said in the news release. “Whether it is consumer electronics, industrial artificial intelligence, display technology, high-performance computing, 5G networks, or procedural masks, Foxconn’s manufacturing expertise, global supply-chain reach, and agility is working to save lives.”