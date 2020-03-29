Foxconn campus construction progresses

Oct. 21: Fii is planning to build a 98-foot-tall network operations center and an associated data center in Area I. The proposed network operations center received a lot of attention because of its design: a giant glass globe.

Oct. 24: The City of Racine granted a building permit for 1 Main St., now known as One Main Centre, which Foxconn purchased for $6.25 million to become one of its innovation centers. The permit includes plans to remodel most of the south side of the building’s first floor. The plan includes a bathroom, kitchen, reception area and 857-square-foot training area with room for up to 58 people.

Dec. 31: So far, about 850 acres have been conveyed to Foxconn and a total of $110 million in special assessment are in place on about 2,600 acres of Land in Areas I, II and III.

Jan. 3: Gilbane Exyte announced that the fabrication plant roof had been completed and the building was “weathertight,” to meet the year-end construction goal.