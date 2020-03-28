Foxconn construction continues amid pandemic

MOUNT PLEASANT — Coronavirus has not stopped the Foxconn project and construction is able to continue during the governor’s “Safer at Home” order.
Foxconn Technology Group continues construction at the future Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in southwestern Mount Pleasant.
Taiwan-based Foxconn is building what it says may ultimately be an up to $10 billion manufacturing and research campus on close to 3,000 acres. The future thin-film-transistor plant, or “fab,” where the company will make liquid-crystal-display screens for various applications, has been completed and is being set up inside for manufacturing.
Foxconn has also completed the Multipurpose Building and is at work on the future Smart Manufacturing Center and High Performance Computing Data Center. The latter is to be a nine-story, globe-shaped, metal-and-glass structure that will serve as a network operations center: a central location from which network administrators would manage, control and monitor one or more networks.
The company has also laid plans for other related structures including security shacks at entrances.
In addition, Foxconn is working inside 1 Main St., one of its planned innovation centers around the state. It has been renovating most of the south side of the building’s first floor to build a bathroom, kitchen, reception area and training area with room for up to 58 people.
Foxconn statement
On Wednesday, in response to a question about the status of construction during the pandemic, Foxconn provided this statement:
“Pursuant to State of Wisconsin Emergency Orders no. 8 and no. 12, Foxconn will continue construction operations while remaining in compliance with the ban on mass gatherings and the ‘Safer at Home’ order.
“In our continuing focus on worker health, safety, and welfare, Foxconn’s construction manager, Gilbane|Exyte, has implemented recommended preventative measures aligned with advisories issued by the (Centers for Disease Control) and the State of Wisconsin. Among the measures in place are various means of maintaining the recommended social distancing (appropriate restrictions of in-person meetings, work plan modifications, increased break areas, etc.), enhanced cleaning protocols, and constant communication between site management, trade contractors and workers regarding stay-at-home policies for anyone not feeling well or who is aware they have been in contact with or exposed to persons who may be COVID-19 positive.”
Under Gov. Tony Evers’ coronavirus-related orders, “critical trades” include plumbers, electricians, carpenters, laborers, sheet metal workers, iron workers, masonry, pipe trades, fabricators, finishers, cleaning and janitorial staff for commercial and governmental properties, security staff, operating engineers, HVAC workers and painters.
