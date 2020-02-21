Foxconn production in China below normal operations because of coronavirus

Money lost

The global economic impact of the outbreak has so far only been estimated, but it could be more than $1 trillion, according to Oxford Economics.

Foxconn had been predicting revenue growth of up to 5% in 2020, but that estimate has dropped to 1-3%, according to reporting from Bloomberg. In 2019, Foxconn reported making $17.79 billion, so every 1% of change is equal to around $177.9 million.

On Monday, in an advisory to investors, Apple reported that coronavirus will likely lower its second quarter earnings, saying that the “worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained” as a result of the work shortages.

A report published by Trendforce, a Taiwanese market research corporation, estimated there will be a 12% decline in smartphone production this quarter.

Quarantines and restarts

A four-day break from work to celebrate the Lunar New Year across China was supposed to end at the end of January. That holiday was extended by two weeks because of coronavirus (also known as COVID-19).

And that extended break was supposed to end Feb. 10, but many employees at Foxconn’s factories and other factories in China did not return to work right away.