Foxconn to add guard shacks, modular data center

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group has requested permission to continue adding structures to its Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park with a modular data center, five guard shacks and a smoking shack.

Village of Mount Pleasant staff has recommended that the village Plan Commission approve the plans when it meets Wednesday, with one minor condition.

The modular data center, which the company also refers to as FoxMOD, and associated above-ground equipment are to be located near the southwest corner of the site’s 96,000-square-foot multipurpose building. That building is located on the Highway KR end of Area I in southwestern Mount Pleasant. A fence and updated landscaping will screen the equipment, Village Community Development Director Sam Schultz wrote in his memo to the commission.

The only condition for approval of Foxconn’s site, building and operational plan for the FoxMOD is that any branding or slogans musts abide by the village’s sign code regulations.

