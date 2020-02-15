Foxconn to add guard shacks, modular data center

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group has requested permission to continue adding structures to its Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park with a modular data center, five guard shacks and a smoking shack.
Village of Mount Pleasant staff has recommended that the village Plan Commission approve the plans when it meets Wednesday, with one minor condition.
The modular data center, which the company also refers to as FoxMOD, and associated above-ground equipment are to be located near the southwest corner of the site’s 96,000-square-foot multipurpose building. That building is located on the Highway KR end of Area I in southwestern Mount Pleasant. A fence and updated landscaping will screen the equipment, Village Community Development Director Sam Schultz wrote in his memo to the commission.
The only condition for approval of Foxconn’s site, building and operational plan for the FoxMOD is that any branding or slogans musts abide by the village’s sign code regulations.
Foxconn also is seeking permission from the Plan Commission to build five guard shacks: three of them south of Braun Road; one west of Highway H; and one north of Highway KR. Each guardhouse will be constructed with prefabricated materials, have insulated glass windows, electrical heat and air-conditioning and be large enough to house two security employees. The guardhouses will be centered between ingress and egress roads at each gate location.
In addition, Foxconn is seeking permission to build a prefabricated smoking shack at the north face of the enormous advanced-manufacturing fabrication plant along the northern end of Area I, along Braun Road. That shack also will be mounted to a concrete pad.
Area I comprises the Foxconn site from I-94 east to Highway H and from Highway KR north to Braun Road.
All of those buildings will have landscaping materials previously approved, and the village staff does not require any conditions for approving the guardhouses or smoking shed.
The Plan Commission meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Room B114, Ebe Auditorium, at the Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.