You hear the phrase “he was larger than life” fairly often after someone dies.

It’s truer in some cases than others.

When talking about Frank Germinaro, it might be an understatement.

Germinaro — who died at age 74 on Jan. 19 — was a familiar face in the community after spending decades in education and in music.

As a longtime member and then conductor with the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, Germinaro performed in and directed hundreds of free outdoor concerts.

He was also a person who made it safe to admit you enjoy accordion music. See? His mother’s insistence on those lessons paid off!

Behind the music, Germinaro was also a two-time kidney transplant recipient, first in 1970 and then again in 2017.

He lived 46 years with the first donated organ. In kidney years, that’s an exceptionally long time.

Germinaro’s experience with a life-threatening illness — at his 40th kidney anniversary party in 2010, the doctors there reminded everyone just how serious kidney disease is — made him appreciate each day.

“Our family was happy that things worked out well, but at the same time you have to remember there’s another family that’s grieving, and in their grieving, they gave this beautiful gift,” he said of that first kidney, which came from a teen girl who died of a brain tumor. “Every morning I’d say ‘Thank you, another day.’” (His second kidney came from a living donor, his youngest daughter, Leanne.)

I knew Frank for 33 years, which sounds like a long time but, in Kenosha terms, makes me a new acquaintance. He was surrounded by family and friends who had been along for his entire life’s journey.

He liked to joke that he was enjoying his “borrowed time” and trying to make good use of it. (Hence, the martinis.)

His wife, Janet, would join in, reminding Frank that when they married, his life expectancy wasn’t great. “This was supposed to be a starter marriage,” she said. Yes, one that lasted close to 50 years and included four children and, now, grandchildren.

Or, as Frank summed it up in a newspaper story about his second transplant: “I paid taxes, had a mortgage. It’s a full life.”

Making music

When Germinaro came back to the Pops Band podium in June of 2018, after a 15-year retirement from the city’s band, he conducted the German military march “Alte Kameraden” — “the last march I conducted when I retired from the Pops Band 15 years ago,” he said at the time. “It’s all coming full circle.”

That European march has been in the Pops Band’s extensive music library for several decades — just like Germinaro, who first joined the Pops in the 1960s in the clarinet section. The march’s title means “Old Comrades,” which is fitting for how he approached life. Everyone was a friend, either from decades ago or from the past five minutes.

On that first concert back, he also conducted “Thanks for the Memory,” known as Bob Hope’s theme song and also a fitting theme for his own life.

As I write this on Groundhog day, I’m reminded of the wonderful film “Groundhog Day,” in which grouchy weatherman Phil Connors learns how to truly embrace life, even in all its mundane moments. Maybe especially in its mundane moments.

Connors finally uses his time (he’s stuck repeating Feb. 2 over and over again) for the service of others. He masters that one day by focusing on the simple wisdom of doing right by others.

That’s it. Just do the right thing. And, like Frank, when you leave us, we’ll have a lifetime of memories to cherish. Godspeed, my friend, and thanks.

A memorial Mass for Frank Germinaro will be celebrated noon Saturday (Feb. 4) at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7117 14th Ave. Visitation with the family will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the Mass starts.

