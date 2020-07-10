Fredericksen remembered as a skilled officer, photographer and 'outstanding human being'

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a law enforcement officer handling sensitive crimes, Cindy Fredericksen put away the worst of criminals. But her heart was always looking to capture Kenosha at its best.

On Thursday, Fredericksen died surrounded by family and close friends following a battle with leukemia after being diagnosed just six months earlier. She was 58.

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, a close friend, remembered Fredericksen as a person whose community engagement intersected many paths, but her focus and genuine concern for others transcended their differences.

“She was so kind and just always thinking about others’ well-being. That was just so reflective of her and her personality,” said Kerkman, who met Fredericksen while she was with the Kenosha Police Department seven years ago.

At that time, Fredericksen had helped the legislator with a co-sleeping bill, one intended to prevent infant deaths. Fredericksen retired from the police department in 2014 after 32 years of service.

Kerkman said Fredericksen was diagnosed with cancer in late January and underwent chemotherapy treatments. She visited Fredericksen, who was in hospice care, over the last few days before she died.

‘Extremely dedicated’ as officer