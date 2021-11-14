 Skip to main content
PARKWAY CHATEAU

Free 2021 Kenosha Lifestyle & Retirement Expo to be held at Parkway Chateau on Tuesday

  • Comments
2021 Kenosha Lifestyle and Retirement Expo logo

After seven successful years in Racine, the Lifestyle & Retirement Expo is expanding to Kenosha.

The free event for baby boomers, seniors, caregivers, friends and family members will be held on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St. (located behind the Brat Stop), in Kenosha.

The event will feature a diverse range of exhibitors and giveaways, including reusable tote bags to the first 300 attendees, with the goal of helping the 55+ demographic manage and enhance all aspects of their lives.

Free hearing screenings will be provided by Selective Hearing.

In addition to vendors, attendees will be able to attended several educational seminars, including:

9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.: “Don’t Let Estate Planning be the Death of You,” by Pruitt Law Offices S.C., featuring James W. Pruitt & John P. Zabkowicz.

10:20 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.: “5 Facts You Should Know Before Buying Hearing Aids,” by Selective Hearing, featuring Jeffrey J. Johnston, BC-HIS.

11:15 a.m. to Noon: “Funeral Planning, What You Should Know,” by Miller Reesman Funeral Home and Cremation Service, featuring Rebecca Miller.

12:15 to 1 p.m.: “The Ayurvedic Prescription: Breaking Our Country’s Over-Reliance On Prescription Drugs,” by Health Made in America, featuring Sylvia Kolbiarz, Doctor of Pharmacy & Ayurvedic Wellness Counselor.

The 2021 Kenosha Lifestyle & Retirement is sponsored by Mobile One, Selective Hearing, and The Kenosha News.

