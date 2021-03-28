Free bus fare offered by Transit Commission

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In response to a question from Commissioner Raymond Cameron, Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said it’s difficult to determine how many bus riders will take advantage of the free fare.

The numbers of those who qualify for the vaccine itself continue to change as more groups are deemed eligible, she said.

“It’s a little bit hard to say how many because the ‘1C’ population just opened up on Monday,” Freiheit said. “That is any adult 16 or older with any medical conditions, and there’s a whole list of those medical conditions. So really, for the first time this week, it’s open to the broader population than it was before.

“Moving forward, by April 1, it will open up to all of the population. We just don’t have a good baseline to know how many will use it moving forward. But I’m guessing definitely more in the coming weeks than we would have seen in the past where it was only eligible to people in certain occupations or those who were 65 or older.”

Riders will need to show bus drivers their appointment registration, either in print or on their phone, for the vaccine in order to qualify for the free fare — which could help the Health Department track those who do, Ogbugu said.