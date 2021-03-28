Free bus fare offered by Transit Commission

Starting Tuesday, bus riders in the City of Kenosha heading to get their COVID-19 vaccine from a health care provider can do so free of charge.
The City of Kenosha Transit Commission made that happen Friday afternoon with an unanimous approval to waive the bus fare during a brief special meeting held by teleconference.
Transit Director Nelson Ogbuagu told the commission he had received the request for the free fare within the city routes from the Kenosha County Health Department.
The approval Friday follows a previous motion by the commission to waive the fee for paratransit riders within the city who were getting a vaccine.
Transit Commission Chairperson Anthony Kennedy said the action Friday was an important one.
“I just want to thank the Kenosha County Health Department for all their efforts in vaccinating our constituents, our friends and family,” he said. “I want to thank the Transit administration for bringing this forward, and I want to thank the commissioners for supporting it. When we’re talking about fighting this pandemic, it’s taking all kinds of efforts to do that, and I’m so happy that the Transit Commission has come in and helped with that effort. I’m excited by this ... Thank you to everyone who got us here.”
More eligible to be vaccinated
In response to a question from Commissioner Raymond Cameron, Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said it’s difficult to determine how many bus riders will take advantage of the free fare.
The numbers of those who qualify for the vaccine itself continue to change as more groups are deemed eligible, she said.
“It’s a little bit hard to say how many because the ‘1C’ population just opened up on Monday,” Freiheit said. “That is any adult 16 or older with any medical conditions, and there’s a whole list of those medical conditions. So really, for the first time this week, it’s open to the broader population than it was before.
“Moving forward, by April 1, it will open up to all of the population. We just don’t have a good baseline to know how many will use it moving forward. But I’m guessing definitely more in the coming weeks than we would have seen in the past where it was only eligible to people in certain occupations or those who were 65 or older.”
Show appointment registration
Riders will need to show bus drivers their appointment registration, either in print or on their phone, for the vaccine in order to qualify for the free fare — which could help the Health Department track those who do, Ogbugu said.
“The plan is to get the bus operators to keep a count,” he said. “There should be a tally that I will provide to the commissioners as we move along.”