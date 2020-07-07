Free coronavirus testing site will return to Festival Hall next week
Free coronavirus testing site will return to Festival Hall next week

RACINE — The Racine Health Department and Racine County Emergency Operations Center announced Monday that a community testing site will return to Festival Hall, 5 Fifth Street, in Downtown Racine for four days next week.

The Wisconsin National Guard will operate the testing site in Festival Hall's parking lot from July 13-16. It will be open and offer free testing from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.

Testing is free and available with no appointment necessary "to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin," the county said in an announcement.

Last week, the Wisconsin National Guard tested 1,138 people over two days in Burlington.

These community testing sites have been central to the statewide effort to have as many people tested for COVID-19 as possible in order to provide an accurate picture of how widespread the virus is, or is not.

