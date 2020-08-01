Free COVID-19 testing begins Monday in Kenosha

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Free, drive-thru or walk-thru COVID-19 testing for the public will be offered Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 3-5 at Brass Community School in Kenosha.

This is the latest round of local testing by the Wisconsin National Guard, and the last one scheduled for the foreseeable future. The testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

No appointment or symptoms are needed. The testing is open to all who live or work in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. The test involves a painless swab around the nostrils.

“This is another great chance for the community to come out and get tested for COVID-19,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “Testing is one of the tools we have in our toolbox to contain the spread of the virus, and it provides us with more data to help us accurately track COVID-19’s effect on our community.”

Freiheit said local businesses are welcome to send their employees through the site, and entire families can come and get tested at the same time.

Those who are tested at the site should expect results returned within seven days and should remain quarantined at home until test results are returned if they have been in close contact with a positive.

Brass Community School is located at 6400 15th Ave., Kenosha.