Free document shredding at three locations Saturday

The City of Kenosha will offer an opportunity for residents to shred documents free of charge at three city locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Shredding will be offered outside in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., and at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.

Hard drive shredding also will be offered at the Kenosha Water Utility location from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kenosha residents are welcome to bring up to five bags or boxes of items to be shredded by Shred-It representatives.

Future shredding events are scheduled for Oct. 24.

