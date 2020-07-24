Free document shredding at three locations Saturday
View Comments

Free document shredding at three locations Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
City of Kenosha logo

City of Kenosha logo

Free document shredding at three locations Saturday

The City of Kenosha will offer an opportunity for residents to shred documents free of charge at three city locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Shredding will be offered outside in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., and at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.

Hard drive shredding also will be offered at the Kenosha Water Utility location from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kenosha residents are welcome to bring up to five bags or boxes of items to be shredded by Shred-It representatives.

Future shredding events are scheduled for Oct. 24.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Additional Spending Cuts and School Aid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics